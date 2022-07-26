People hanging out and eating food outdoors Campaigners believe universities should offer only plant-based food options - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Activism Environment Headlines Other News

UK Students Are Demanding 100% Plant-Based University Campuses

Students from a number of universities, including King's College London, are involved in the plant-based menu push

By

3 Minutes Read

University students across 20 UK campuses are demanding 100 percent plant-based catering options.

The collective, which includes students from King’s College London, Coventry University, and The University of Sussex, wants to see major menu changes initiated by the 2023-24 September intake. 

Driving motivation for on-site protests revolves around climate crisis concerns and stopping “university complicity” in the ongoing climate emergency.

Animal Rebellion, a climate and animal justice organization, is supporting the students with outreach campaigns and policy motions.

From climate protest to policy progress

A further 20 universities, including Brunel University and the University of Leeds, will join the campaign from September.

“Universities are sites of knowledge, and they (themselves) advance our scientific understanding of the harmful environmental impact of meat, fish, and dairy industries. They, therefore, have a responsibility to listen to that science and take necessary action,” Vaania Kapoor Achuthan, a student at University College London, said in a statement. 

She continued: “Universities claim to be preparing us for the future, whilst also threatening it by selling environmentally harmful animal products. More plant-based options will not alleviate universities’ direct involvement in the climate crisis.”

“We will continue campaigning until our universities display actual progress towards 100% just and sustainable plant-based catering.”

Furthermore, groups of students looking to bring the campaign to their campuses are increasing steadily. By the end of 2022, campaigners hope that every UK university will have been asked to reconsider catering contracts.

Students in the Netherlands and Australia are looking to adopt the campaign as well. In the US, campuses serviced by catering giant Sodexo have seen a significant increase in plant-based menu options.

A person holds a smoke bomb above a sign that says "meat and dairy climate crisis" outside a university
Supplied Students are passionate about urgent climate action

Sodexo Campus has pledged to convert 42 percent of its dishes to plant-based by 2025, as part of a company-wide sustainability drive. The idea was drawn up in conjunction with  the Humane Society of the United States.

The case for plant-based campuses

Combined, meat, fish, dairy, and eggs account for 83 percent of global farmland. Conversely, they provide just 18 percent of our calories. More pertinently, animal agriculture is tied to up to 87 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. 

Adoption of plant-based diets offers a scientifically-verified solution to both issues.

“A vegan diet is probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth, not just greenhouse gasses, but global acidification, eutrophication, land use and water use,” Joseph Poore, a faculty researcher at the University of Oxford previously told The Guardian

He added: “Avoiding consumption of animal products delivers far better environmental benefits than trying to purchase sustainable meat and dairy.”

A banner that says "meat and dairy climate crisis" outside a university
Supplied Campaigners hope that all universities will have been asked by their students to go plant-based by the end of the year

That’s why students are urging UK universities to take the plunge and remove all animal products from their catering options.

“The campaign is imminently achievable,” said Nathan McGovern, a King’s College London student. 

“Plant-based options are rife amongst cafes and restaurants in UK universities. All we are asking is that the next easy, logical step is taken. It is an entirely possible, and utterly necessary move towards sustainable practice,” he concluded.

UK universities are failing in their attempts to significantly reduce emissions. Student network Plant and People revealed in its annual sustainability university league that less than half (46 percent) are on track to meet their emissions targets.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

activism plant-based-food students university
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lawyers outside court in front of campaigners
Culture
African elephant
Culture
heading/latest

trending

Burger, Meatballs, Sausages on a board with vegetables Alternative Protein
eople eat Indian food at a common table together Business
India Introduces Vegan Food Regulations For The First Time
lawyers outside court in front of campaigners Culture
This Climate Charity Took The UK Government To Court – And Won￼
People hanging out and eating food outdoors Activism
UK Students Are Demanding 100% Plant-Based University Campuses
African elephant Culture
Malaysian Authorities Just Seized $18 Million Worth Of Illegal Animal Parts
portrait of happy us army soldier outdoors Food
US Department Of Defense Closer To Putting Plant-Based Meals On The Military Menu
Kate Mara attends The Martian film premiere in London Activism
New Kate Mara Documentary Highlights Environmental Racism In The Meat Industry
Mules at a sheep sale Culture
Why We Must Remember The History Of Animal Advocacy
Two people eating pizza and smiling Events
Soon, Londoners Will Be Able To Order Plant-Based Chicken Nugget Pizzas
A woman shopping for cheese in the dairy section of a supermarket Culture
Turkey Banned All Vegan Dairy Products That ‘Give The Impression Of Cheese’
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active