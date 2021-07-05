Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vegan activist Tash Peterson has been kicked out of a KFC restaurant in Melbourne after staging a protest there.

The 26-year-old entered the fast food establishment with several other protestors. She sprayed fake blood on the floor and counters of the restaurant, as well as on herself. Peterson told onlookers that they are supporting animal abuse by supporting KFC.

During the protest – which lasted around 10 minutes before police arrived – protestors held up a screen playing footage from factory farms. The group played loud audio of the cries of distressed farm animals.

Through a megaphone, Peterson urged diners and staff to go vegan. “Three trillion innocent animals are brutally murdered every year in the meat, dairy, and egg industries,” she said.

“If this was happening to dogs, you’d all be here on my side calling me a hero,” the protestor added.

“But just because they’re other species, you completely ignore the fact that they are still sentient beings and they deserve to live freely from harm.”

Tash Peterson controversy

Peterson’s pro-vegan campaigns have landed her in hot water in the past. Last month, Peterson was served a notice banning her from every licensed premises in Western Australia. The ban includes pubs, clubs, and restaurants. If she breaches the notice, she could face a fine of $10,000.

Last year, Peterson was banned from major Australian supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles after holding multiple protests there.