 Greta Thunberg Detained By Police Twice At Coal Mine Protest
Vegan climate activist Greta Thunberg being carried away from a protest by the police Greta Thunberg was attending a protest in western Germany - Media Credit: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo
Activism Celebrities Environment Other News

Greta Thunberg Detained By Police Twice At Coal Mine Protest

The environmentalist was apparently given no "VIP treatment" when being handled by police

By

2 Minutes Read

Vegan climate activist Greta Thunberg was briefly detained by German police on Tuesday (January 17) after participating in a protest against a proposed new coal mine expansion.

One of around 6,000 demonstrators, Thunberg was filmed being carried away by police after failing to move away from the edge of a mine owned by energy giant RWE, close to the abandoned village of Luetzerath. She was then held by her arm while her identity was confirmed and then released in the evening.

“Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity,” an Aachen police spokesperson told Reuters.

Authorities have confirmed that Thunberg, who turned 20 earlier this month, was at no point under arrest during the protest.

Protestors assembled to decry the decision to demolish the village to make way for a mine expansion project, despite calls for Germany to move towards renewable energy sources. 

Greta Thunberg after being detained by police in Germany
dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo Police confirmed that Thunberg wasn’t arrested

Activists have been vocal about their desire to see the country stop its coal and lignite mining operations in favor of greener alternatives. 

Thunberg rallying at the coal mine protest

Calling the mine expansion a “betrayal of present and future generations,” Thunberg addressed her fellow demonstrators. She went on to call Germany out as one of the world’s largest polluters, and said that it should face accountability for its climate impact.

Over the course of an almost week-long protest at the mine site, Thunberg has appeared multiple times. 
She was reportedly the main voice at a rally on Saturday, before returning the next day, when she was apparently detained by police for the first time.

Thunberg then returned on Tuesday to participate in a sit-down protest, which ultimately resulted in her second altercation with the police.

Writing on Twitter about the matter, Thunberg explained: “Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening.

“Climate protection is not a crime.”

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

activism celebrities climate crisis environment greta thunberg protest
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Comments [0]  

Related Posts

A woman choosing food from a menu Environment
Vegan actor Alicia Silverstone poses naked for PETA Activism
Indoor pig farm in Hubei, China manufacturing pork meat Culture
Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo

This website is hosted Green - checked by thegreenwebfoundation.org

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x