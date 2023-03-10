Trial Begins For ‘Baywatch’ Star Who Rescued Chickens Destined For Slaughter

Two animal activists are standing trial in California after taking chickens from a transport truck headed to Foster Farms’ Livingston slaughterhouse.

Actor Alexandra Paul, known for playing Stephanie Holden in Baywatch between 1992 and 1997, and fellow activist Alicia Santurio are facing theft charges. They are both members of the grassroots animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE).

In September 2021, Paul and Santurio took two chickens from the truck before carrying them to a waiting car. Footage of the “open rescue” (a rescue of which details are made publicly available) was subsequently released by DxE.

Direct Action Everywhere The defendants have received a great deal of public support

On the same day, the organization released hidden camera footage from inside Livingstone slaughterhouse. It showed chickens missing the stun bath as well as the device designed to cut their necks while being moved along an automated assembly line. Workers were then left to identify conscious birds before their evisceration, at a speed of 140 shackles a minute. According to DxE, this constitutes a violation of company policy, its American Humane animal welfare certification, and California animal cruelty laws.

The chickens the activists rescued, who they later named Ethan and Jax, are alive and well. They are now living at an animal sanctuary.

“I consider myself a proxy for Jax and Ethan,” Paul said in a statement. “I am in court because they cannot be. My goal is to bring their names and their stories into the courtroom, since chickens have so few legal protections themselves. In turn, Jax and Ethan are ambassadors for the 825,000 chickens who are scalded to death alive each year.”

Direct Action Everywhere Alexandra Paul and Alicia Santurio outside court on Tuesday

The trial began on Tuesday (March 7) in Merced, California. The defendants are being represented by attorney and fellow DxE activist Wayne Hsiung. Hsiung stood trial himself last year after rescuing two pigs from a Smithfield-owned Utah factory farm.

On Wednesday, Merced County Judge Paul Lo ruled against the defense’s motion to use the necessity defense. Deputy District Attorney Joseph Attwell argued that the defense only applies to people, not non-human animals. The defense pointed out, however, that the law itself doesn’t state that it doesn’t apply to non-human animals.

DxE says the trial is an opportunity to bring attention to animal cruelty at Foster Farms. The judge has granted the defense’s subpoena of its records of diseased, deceased, and condemned birds from the flock that included Ethan and Jax.

“There is something deeply wrong with our current system when those who help animals face time in jail and are treated like criminals, while those who harm them make millions in profit,” said Santurio in a statement.

Baywatch’s Paul is expected to call a number of fellow actors to the stand as character witnesses in the trial. These include Daryl Hannah, who played the title role in Roxanne, and Daphne Zuniga, who starred in Melrose Place.

