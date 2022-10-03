Pig with her piglets in a farrowing crate Animal activists rescued two piglets from a factory farm in 2017 - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Activists Who Rescued 2 Pigs From Smithfield Factory Farm To Stand Trial Today

The two pigs rescued from the Utah factory farm are still alive today

Two activists who filmed themselves rescuing two piglets from a Utah factory farm will stand trial today (Monday, October 3). 

Animal rights activists Wayne Hsiung and Paul Darwin Picklesimer are both facing burglary and theft charges. They could face a prison sentence of 10 years

The piglets, who they named Lily and Lizzie, are alive and well today. Supporters of the activists are campaigning for the “Right to Rescue” animals in distress. 

In 2017, Hsiung and Picklesimer filmed themselves entering Utah’s Circle Four Farm. It’s owned by Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer. They did so to investigate the use of gestation crates, which Smithfield promised to ban back in 2007.

When they got there, the activists said they found “row after row” of gestation crates. These crates are two-foot by seven-foot metal cages that pregnant pigs can live in for up to five years of their life. They don’t allow them any room to turn around. 

The pair say that they found dying and deceased piglets on the farm. Footage filmed by the activists shows piglets lying in pools of blood and feces. Hsuing is an attorney and founder of Direct Action Everywhere. He said a pig they rescued was starving to death, seriously injured, and unable to walk.

The Smithfield trial 

Hsiung claims that the FBI, dozens of agents, and attorneys have been trying to prosecute the case “for years.” The FBI was even sent to raid sanctuaries in search of Lily and Lizzie after they were rescued. This is despite the fact that the commercial value of both piglets would have been around $42.20 per piglet. 

It has been claimed that the video the activists filmed on the farm has been barred from court. It was reportedly ruled that the footage – and other evidence of the conditions of the animals – would be too horrific for jurors. 

In a press release, Hsiung and Picklesimer said that this violates their constitutional rights and is part of a “broader pattern of undue corporate influence.”

What’s more, the Smithfield Trial Twitter account has also claimed that the court appears to be backtracking on its plan to make footage of the trial available to the public, something they claim is their “right.”

“It appears the court has removed registration for WebEx on their site,” they wrote. “Attorneys will be inquiring about this as soon as court opens tomorrow. Defendants have the right to a public trial!”

In August, it was announced that Hsiung and Picklesimer had won their motion for a new jury and trial location. This was because the judge agreed that Smithfield and the police had biased people in Beaver County, Utah. 

Hsiung said in a recent interview one in four people are employed by Smithfield in the area. Since they filmed footage on the farm, some Smithfield locations have been closed down due to breaches of regulations

Findings on the farm

Hsiung, who has been an animal cruelty investigator for most of his adult life, said that findings in the farm “shocked even me.”

The factory farm, which is Smithfield’s biggest, contained piles of dead piglets beside their mothers, and also piglets born too early who had fallen through the manure grate and become trapped in there. 

“The reason we ultimately decided we needed to rush one of these baby animals to veterinary care was that we concluded that she was starving to death, seriously injured, and unable to walk,” he told TYT’s The Conversation

“She had no commercial value to the industry, and just as a matter of mercy for this one living creature, we thought she needed to go to the vet. So we took her to the vet.”

The trial is taking place in Washington County today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

