WATCH: Vegan Doctor Debunks Carnivore MD

Dr Matthew Nagra is a Naturopathic doctor from Vancouver, Canada, who regularly debunks health misinformation on social media.

In a new video for Plant Based News, he responded to a recent clip from controversial social media figure Dr Paul Saladino, also known as the “Carnivore MD.” Saladino often endorses the “benefits” of an animal-based diet.

In the video in question, Saladino listed off reasons why vegetarians and vegans should be eating meat. He also argued that meat-eaters should be eating more animals.

The video showed Saladino holding up two pieces of meat, while claiming that animal products contain nutrients “critical” for our health.

Watch Nagra’s response to Saladino’s words below:

Check out Plant Based News’ YouTube channel for more videos like this.