Matthew Nagra is a vegan doctor from Canada
WATCH: Vegan Doctor Debunks Carnivore MD

Is a "carnivore diet" really optimum for human health?

By

1 Minutes Read

Dr Matthew Nagra is a Naturopathic doctor from Vancouver, Canada, who regularly debunks health misinformation on social media.

In a new video for Plant Based News, he responded to a recent clip from controversial social media figure Dr Paul Saladino, also known as the “Carnivore MD.” Saladino often endorses the “benefits” of an animal-based diet.

In the video in question, Saladino listed off reasons why vegetarians and vegans should be eating meat. He also argued that meat-eaters should be eating more animals.

The video showed Saladino holding up two pieces of meat, while claiming that animal products contain nutrients “critical” for our health.

Watch Nagra’s response to Saladino’s words below:

Check out Plant Based News’ YouTube channel for more videos like this.

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

