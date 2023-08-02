 WATCH: Would You Rather Give Up Meat Or Flying For The Environment?
Environment More Videos

WATCH: Would You Rather Give Up Meat Or Flying For The Environment?

We took to the streets to find out if the public is more willing to give up meat or planes

By

1 Minutes Read

A person cooking meat, which is known to be environmentally damaging, on the BBQ Animal agriculture is one of the most environmentally destructive industries there is - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Your ad here?

Advertisement

When it comes to climate crisis solutions, many people believe that stopping flying is a great place to start.

It’s certainly true that avoiding using planes is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Greenhouse gas emissions from aviation have doubled since the mid-1980s, and the industry as a whole is responsible for around 2.5 percent of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Most jets are either run on gasoline or biofuels, which convert to CO2 when burned. Many high profile environmentalists, including Greta Thunberg, avoid flying on planes.

While the environmental impact of planes are well-known, many people have no idea that they are responsible for a fraction of the damage caused by animal agriculture. Livestock farming is responsible for at least 14.5 percent of emissions, and it’s also driving deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water pollution. Despite this, much of the public have little idea of the environmental cost of food.

With this in mind, Plant Based News founder Klaus Mitchell recently took to the streets to ask people one simple question: would you rather give up meat or flying to help the environment?

@plantbasednews

Why don’t they teach this in school? 🤔 #meat #flying

♬ original sound – Plant Based News – Plant Based News
Follow Plant Based News on TikTok for more videos like this

Tagged

climate crisis

environment

klaus mitchell

tiktok

video
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Klaus Mitchell

Klaus is a director, producer, and the founder of Plant Based News.

More by Klaus Mitchell

Related Posts

A person walking past a Sainsbury's billboard for pork in partnership with the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021
Business
Report Finds Tesco, Sainsbury’s And More Guilty Of Greenwashing

3 minutes to read

Joe Biden speaking at COP27, which sparked backlash for serving non-vegan meat products
Environment
COP28 ‘Will Serve Mostly Vegan Food’ Following Backlash

3 minutes to read

A person looking disgruntled by a vegan label on food while out shopping
Business
Calling Plant-Based Food ‘Vegan’ Makes Fewer People Choose It, Study Finds

3 minutes to read

A plate of vegan food sitting on a table outside
More
WATCH: ‘Let Us Be Heroes – The True Cost Of Our Food Choices’

1 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active