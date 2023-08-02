WATCH: Would You Rather Give Up Meat Or Flying For The Environment?

When it comes to climate crisis solutions, many people believe that stopping flying is a great place to start.

It’s certainly true that avoiding using planes is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Greenhouse gas emissions from aviation have doubled since the mid-1980s, and the industry as a whole is responsible for around 2.5 percent of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Most jets are either run on gasoline or biofuels, which convert to CO2 when burned. Many high profile environmentalists, including Greta Thunberg, avoid flying on planes.

While the environmental impact of planes are well-known, many people have no idea that they are responsible for a fraction of the damage caused by animal agriculture. Livestock farming is responsible for at least 14.5 percent of emissions, and it’s also driving deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water pollution. Despite this, much of the public have little idea of the environmental cost of food.

With this in mind, Plant Based News founder Klaus Mitchell recently took to the streets to ask people one simple question: would you rather give up meat or flying to help the environment?