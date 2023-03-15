WATCH: The Best Vegan TV Adverts

In recent years, there has been an influx of vegan adverts airing on televisions all over the world.

These commercials have looked at everything from the ethical, environmental, and health costs of animal agriculture. Many are hard to watch, but animal organizations see them as a vital tool to bring veganism to the masses.

Vegan ads often feature controversial material. In June 2022, a commercial from nonprofit Vegan Friendly UK was taken off air after viewers complained of being “distressed” by its graphic animal cruelty content.

A PETA ad released in 2023 asked viewers if they were a “bad parent” by feeding their kids meat. The clip stemmed from the fact that animal agriculture is a primary driver of the climate crisis, and featured a child living in a post-apocalyptic world.

Here are Plant Based News‘ picks of the best-ever vegan TV adverts.

