Here’s How To Win An Eco-Luxe Plant-Based Getaway To Mexico

You, a hammock, and the refreshing waters of Bacalar’s Blue Lake in Mexico…
Can it get any better?
It can — all-inclusive plant-based meals, off-grid eco-resort, and a companion of your choice to share in the experience.
Plant Based News has partnered with Complement, PlantYou, Angela Rummans, Hank Ge, and Azul Nomeolvides to give away the plant-based getaway of your dreams.
Here’s what you could win:
- Grand Prize: 6 nights for two at the incredible Azul Nomeolvides boutique eco-resort in Mexico. This includes round-trip airfare and meals, plus a year of the PlantYou meal planner and an empowering Complement nutrient gift box to support your plant-based lifestyle. (Value $6,330)
- Runner-Up: One year of the PlantYou meal planner and a massive Complement nutrient gift box to support your plant-based lifestyle. (Value $630)
- Second Runner-Up: A two-month supply of Complement nutrients plus a year of access to the PlantYou meal planner. (Value $280)
Entering the Eco-Luxe Plant-Based Getaway Sweepstakes is easy, with no purchase necessary and nearly a dozen simple ways to increase your chances of winning.
So what are you waiting for?
Click here to enter the Eco-Luxe Plant-Based Getaway Sweepstakes.
About the Azul Nomeolvides Resort
Azul Nomeolvides is an award-winning eco-retreat at the incredible Bacalar blue lake in Mexico.
Rising seamlessly out of the Mayan jungle, above the widest area of Bacalar, you will discover a lakeside heaven filled with natural beauty, rustic luxury, and secluded relaxation. Their in-house restaurant features incredible plant-based meals, and the a-frame cabins are cleverly made out of local materials to immerse you in a luxurious escape.
Be ready to soak up the laid back atmosphere, connect with nature, and enjoy a stunning slow-life experience.
Click here to enter the Eco-Luxe Plant-Based Getaway Sweepstakes for a chance to win six nights at the incredible Azul Nomeolvides resort.
