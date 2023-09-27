 Here's How To Win An Eco-Luxe Plant-Based Getaway To Mexico
Here’s How To Win An Eco-Luxe Plant-Based Getaway To Mexico

Fancy winning a trip to Mexico? Here's how to be in with a chance

Azul Nomeolvides resort in Mexico Azul Nomeolvides is located in Bacalar, Mexico - Media Credit: Bernardo Buendia
You, a hammock, and the refreshing waters of Bacalar’s Blue Lake in Mexico…

Can it get any better? 

It can — all-inclusive plant-based meals, off-grid eco-resort, and a companion of your choice to share in the experience. 

Plant Based News has partnered with Complement, PlantYou, Angela Rummans, Hank Ge, and Azul Nomeolvides to give away the plant-based getaway of your dreams.  

Here’s what you could win: 

  • Grand Prize: 6 nights for two at the incredible Azul Nomeolvides boutique eco-resort in Mexico. This includes round-trip airfare and meals, plus a year of the PlantYou meal planner and an empowering Complement nutrient gift box to support your plant-based lifestyle. (Value $6,330)
  • Runner-Up: One year of the PlantYou meal planner and a massive Complement nutrient gift box to support your plant-based lifestyle. (Value $630)
  • Second Runner-Up: A two-month supply of Complement nutrients plus a year of access to the PlantYou meal planner. (Value $280)

Entering the Eco-Luxe Plant-Based Getaway Sweepstakes is easy, with no purchase necessary and nearly a dozen simple ways to increase your chances of winning.

So what are you waiting for? 

Click here to enter the Eco-Luxe Plant-Based Getaway Sweepstakes.

About the Azul Nomeolvides Resort

  • Azul Nomeolvides resort in Mexico
    You could win a six night stay at the Azul Nomeolvides resort
  • Azul Nomeolvides resort in Mexico
    The off-grid resort will serve you plant-based meals
  • Azul Nomeolvides resort in Mexico
    The winner can take one person with them to the Azul Nomeolvides
  • Azul Nomeolvides resort in Mexico
    It’s located by the famous Bacalar’s Blue Lake

Azul Nomeolvides is an award-winning eco-retreat at the incredible Bacalar blue lake in Mexico. 

Rising seamlessly out of the Mayan jungle, above the widest area of Bacalar, you will discover a lakeside heaven filled with natural beauty, rustic luxury, and secluded relaxation. Their in-house restaurant features incredible plant-based meals, and the a-frame cabins are cleverly made out of local materials to immerse you in a luxurious escape. 

Be ready to soak up the laid back atmosphere, connect with nature, and enjoy a stunning slow-life experience.

Click here to enter the Eco-Luxe Plant-Based Getaway Sweepstakes for a chance to win six nights at the incredible Azul Nomeolvides resort.

Doug Hay

Doug is a vegan ultrarunner, co-host of the Plant-Based Morning Show, and father of two thriving plant-based daughters.

