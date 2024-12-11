X
Travellers Struggle To Find Healthy Food In US Airports, Survey Finds

Airport food tends to be heavy on meat and dairy products

A person eating food at an airport It can be difficult to find nutritious plant-based food while traveling - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

More than half of US adults struggle to find healthy and nutritious food in some of the country’s busiest airports, a new survey has found. 

The research – which was conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine – also found that 71 percent of frequent flyers would be interested in buying plant-based food if it were easily accessible. 

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a nonprofit that promotes preventative lifestyle medicine. It was founded by Dr Neal Barnard, a renowned plant-based physician. In response to the findings, dietitians from the organization reviewed the plant-based options at some of the busiest airports in the US. Meals rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals were prioritized. It found that Los Angeles International (LAX) was the most vegan-friendly airport, being described as a “haven” for plant-based options. It also named Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) as among those “leading the change” in meat-free airport dining.

US airports get more plant-based

A pastry and coffee resting on a suitcase in an airport
Adobe Stock Vegan options are becoming easier to find at airports

While healthy plant-based options are still lacking in many airports, there’s no doubt that the situation is improving.

Physicians Committee dietitian Xavier Toledo named CAVA, which offers customizable bowls, and Breeze, which features smoothies and breakfast options, as good examples of healthy vegan-friendly eateries in LAX. 

Offering his tips on finding plant-based food while traveling, Toledo recommends seeking out eateries that allow for customization of meals. These could include sandwich or salad bars. Grab-and-go snacks are also increasingly free from animal products, so it’s always worth checking the labels. Before traveling, Toledo recommends doing your research, as brands like VeggL and HappyCow feature plant-based options at airports.

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

