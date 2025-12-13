Inside Mexico City’s Booming Plant-Based Scene

Cheap Lazy Vegan’s Rose Lee spent a full day exploring Mexico City’s plant-based scene, and the results make a strong case for booking a ticket asap. Her latest travel-and-food vlog blends scenic stops, classic local experiences, and, most importantly, vegan eats that show why Mexico’s capital has become a global favorite for plant-based travelers.

In this video, she tours the city with her assistant while scouting restaurants for an upcoming group trip, giving viewers an inside look at the vibrant neighborhoods, historic sights, and diverse vegan options. Think colorful street food, pre-Hispanic dishes, and late-night dumplings all in one day.

Read more: Costa Rica Vacation Offers Surprising Vegan Protein Lesson

From pink tacos in Roma Norte to rich Oaxacan mole and creamy strawberry shakes at closing time, Lee’s day captures the spirit of Mexico City: lively, flavorful, and impossible to fit into a single itinerary. Along the way, she stops at iconic spots like the canals of Xochimilco and Zócalo Square, showing why the city is quickly becoming a plant-based travel destination.

Below, we break down her stops and standout bites.

Breakfast in Roma Norte: La Pitahaya Vegana

Lee begins the morning in Roma Norte, stopping at La Pitahaya Vegana, an entirely vegan spot known for its vibrant tortillas. “They are famous for their pink tacos,” she says, showing off dragon-fruit-tinted shells.

Her order includes tofu, curry, and cauliflower tacos, plus chilaquiles topped with chickpea chorizo and beans. Lee digs into the tofu version first and says, “The tofu one’s really good.” The chilaquiles arrive steaming, with a tomato salsa, and she digs in.

Between sips of green juice and bites of breakfast tacos, it’s clear why she’s considering adding the restaurant to her planned group tour.

Touring Xochimilco’s famous canals

Next up is one of Mexico City’s most iconic experiences: cruising through the floating gardens of Xochimilco. Surrounded by bright boats, mariachis, and canal traffic, Lee tries a fermented drink and reacts with curiosity: “It’s like jelly almost. It’s thick.”

The laid-back ride offers a break between meals while giving viewers a taste of local tradition.

Traditional flavors at Na Tlali

YouTube/Cheap Lazy Vegan Lee and her crew tasted three varieties of mole, a rich, traditional Mexican sauce made with chili peppers, spices, and chocolate, during their stop at the plant-based restaurant Na Tlali.

The afternoon features a standout cultural and culinary stop: Na Tlali, a plant-based restaurant serving pre-Hispanic cuisine from Oaxaca and Veracruz. Lee introduces the experience with excitement and says, “This is a completely plant-based restaurant with pre-Hispanic food.”

Aguas frescas arrive first, and Lee describes them as “super” fresh. “It tastes so good. So refreshing,” she continues. Free appetizers, hot chocolate, and fried plantain with mole follow the drinks. Her surprised reaction says it all, and she mentions the dishes have “very unique flavors”.

The mole tasting quickly becomes a highlight. Lee tries three varieties and notes, “The mole is giving chocolate slightly,” before deciding, “I think I like the black one.” With handmade tortillas, mushroom-based fillings, and salsa macha, she concludes, “This is out of control.”

Dessert? A vegan tres leches cake that draws only approving silence and spoon-clinks.

Zócalo Square and metro chaos

Before dinner, Lee heads downtown to Zócalo Square. The metro ride becomes an adventure of its own. “We survived the first train barely,” she says after squeezing into a crowded carriage, adding, “Don’t recommend for the faint-hearted.”

Once at the vast main square, she watches traditional dancers before stopping for mezcal cocktails called “mescalitos.” After a sip: “You know what? That’s not bad.”

Late-night bites at Plantasia

The day ends at a cozy Asian-style vegan restaurant called Plantasia, where the kitchen serves plenty of Asian dishes, from gyoza to sushi. “We’re not even that hungry to be honest,” she admits, but still orders a strawberry milkshake and dumplings.

Even after a full day of eating, she gives the spot a thumbs-up for atmosphere and variety. “This is good,” she says.

After a day of eating in Mexico City and spending the day with us,” she says. And the message is clear: beyond sights and history, Mexico City offers world-class plant-based dining worth traveling for.

For more plant-based food content, check out the Cheap Lazy Vegan YouTube channel.

Read more: ‘I Stayed In A Plant-Based Hotel In Greece – Here’s What It Was Like’