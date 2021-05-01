Reading Time: < 1 minute

Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship will offer vegan-inclusive menus at every restaurant.

The Disney Wish plans to make its debut sail next summer and has been described as the brand’s ‘greatest ship’.

It boasts three new Disney-themed family restaurants and will offer guests plant-based options in all dining areas. Chefs can also make vegan dishes upon request.

Disney Cruise Line

According to Forbes, Disney Cruise Line said: “Each and every one of our menus will have vegan offerings.

“Taking care of allergies and special requirements is extremely important to us. We want families to sail with peace of mind.

Vegan cruises

Disney isn’t the first cruise line to embrace plant-based dining.

In 2019, Royal Caribbean added a new vegan menu to its ships’ main dining room.

Dishes include edamame-stuffed portobello mushrooms, vegan spaghetti bolognese, orzo pasta stew with green vegetables, and toffee cheesecake.

“At Royal Caribbean, we’re always looking at how to raise the bar of our dining offerings and we do it with one specific purpose: delivering great vacations for our guests,” Linken D’Souza, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Royal Caribbean International, told VegNews.

“As the number of people and families adopting a vegan lifestyle continues to grow, we wanted to formalize our vegan offerings in a dedicated menu where guests can explore options and choose their dish. It’s all part of the dining experience. It’s important [for] us to meet vacationers’ dietary choices.”