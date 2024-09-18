This Is The Most Nutritious Vegetable, According To The CDC

If you thought watercress was only good as a garnish, think again. It turns out the little leafy green is absolutely packed with vitamins and minerals.

Watercress belongs to the brassica family along with broccoli, kale, and cabbage. It must be grown in flowing spring water to be sold as watercress, as it has protected status of “Traditional Speciality Guaranteed” or TSG.

Watercress was named as the surprise leader of the most nutrient dense vegetables in a CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) study measuring the nutrient density of fruits and vegetables. Nutrient dense food is that which is low in calories but high in nutrients, so you get a lot of bang for your buck health-wise.

The study ranked 47 foods based on how much of 17 different nutrients they contained in their raw form, weighted by their bioavailability. Most of the foods provided 10 percent or more of the daily value of each nutrient, but watercress came out on top.

Health benefits of watercress

pikumin – stock.adobe.com Watercress is a semi-aquatic plant

A cup of watercress contains nearly a quarter of your daily vitamin A and C needs, important for eye health and a strong immune system. But vitamin K is where it really delivers, packing in 106 percent of the recommended daily intake. Vitamin K is crucial for healthy blood clotting and strong bones. Watercress also contain magnesium, potassium, and calcium which further support bone health.

“Watercress is a useful plant source of calcium, at 110mg calcium per 80g portion,” Vegan Society dietitian Emily McKee told Plant Based News. “This means that, alongside fortified foods such as plant-based dairy alternatives, it can help people following a vegan diet to meet their daily calcium needs.”

Eating watercress will contribute to your iron intake, and since it also contains vitamin C that will help your body to absorb the iron. Watercress is also a source of a range of B vitamins and some protein. Importantly, it’s a rich in iodine, and is one of the few plant-based sources of it along with foods like seaweed and fortified food.

Watercress has been linked to a reduced risk of cancer due to its antioxidant properties. It helps to decrease damage to DNA and oxidative stress. Dark leafy green vegetables generally are beneficial for lowering cholesterol and blood pressure and protecting heart health.

How to use watercress

Watercress has a peppery flavor and can be eaten raw or cooked. You can use it in place of or alongside any other leafy greens you usually eat such as kale or spinach.

Because of its punchy taste, watercress pairs well with lots of other flavors. Asian spices, cheesy flavors, or something zesty like oranges and lemon would all be excellent with it. It can easily be used in soups, salads, sandwiches, curries, or stir-fries.

Watercress can usually be bought on its own or as part of a bag of mixed leaves from major supermarkets. It’s also possible to grow it at home. “It’s a native plant to the UK and in season for the majority of the year, making it an environmentally friendly choice,” said McKee.

