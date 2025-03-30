‘The Secret Vegan Health Products That No-One Is Talking About’

A new video from YouTuber John Kohler of OkRaw is shining a light on plant-based health products rarely seen in stores. Reporting from Natural Products Expo West 2025 in Anaheim, California, Kohler explores the latest innovations in vegan, organic, and minimally processed health foods.

Expo West is the largest natural products trade show in the US, bringing together more than 3,000 exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world. While many brands showcase flashy, vegan convenience foods, Kohler is on a mission to uncover the quiet, nutrient-dense alternatives. “This isn’t about trendy snacks — it’s about true health,” he says in the video.

From wild-harvested superfoods to fermented probiotics and whole food-based supplements, Kohler spent days walking the floor to find some of his favorite plant-based health products. Here are some of his standout picks. To see the full list, watch the full video on OkRaw’s YouTube channel.

Raw, date-sweetened chocolate

Chocolate sweetened with whole food ingredients like dates can offer a healthier alternative to sugar-laden bars. Windy City Organics’ Rawmio line stone-grinds cacao nibs and dehydrated dates at low temperatures to preserve nutrients. Kohler describes it as “the only truly raw vegan healthy chocolate bar you’ll ever find.”

Sprouted nut butters with functional add-ins

Nut butters made from sprouted nuts and blended with ingredients like cinnamon and dates can offer enhanced digestibility and flavor. Kohler highlights the almond butter with cinnamon and date from Windy City Organics, saying, “This stuff is insane… some of the best nut butters money can buy.”

Plant-based collagen alternatives

New plant-based options are offering real, pre-formed collagen from sources like hibiscus. Windy City Organics now offers a vegan collagen extracted from hibiscus grown in Laos. “This is true vegan collagen… it’s better absorbed than animal collagens,” Kohler says.

Fermented probiotic shots

Probiotic-rich beverages can support digestion and gut health. Keeper Lab’s coconut kefir shots contain 100 trillion CFUs and 36 probiotic strains. “You can be a trillionaire by drinking the Keeper Lab,” jokes Kohler.

High-polyphenol sprouted grains

Grains like Himalayan tartary buckwheat are rich in polyphenols that may aid your immune system. The sprouted version from Big Bold Health contains up to 350 times more polyphenols than regular buckwheat. Kohler adds it to smoothies, calling it “the healthiest grain I’ve found.”

Wild-harvested omega-rich nuts

Canary nuts from Indonesia are wild-harvested, high in omega-3s, and packed with minerals like magnesium. Kohler says they are “super nuts” that “literally melt in your mouth.”

Raw vegan caviar

Abafina’s raw vegan caviar is made from chia seeds, seaweed, and blueberry powder, offering a unique plant-based alternative to traditional fish eggs. Kohler calls it “amazing,” noting that it contains 700 percent more omega-3 than salmon.

Fermented coconut yogurts

Canadian brand Kefir Cult produces coconut kefir with 42 trillion CFUs per serving. The plain version contains no added sugars and supports gut microbiome diversity. Kohler praises its high bacterial count and smooth taste.

Organic food-based B12 yeast

A new nutritional yeast from Maroquin Organics offers the world’s first organic, non-fortified food source of B12. Unlike most yeasts which are fortified, this version is grown specifically to contain B12. “This is a gamechanger,” says Kohler. “Just 12 grams meets your daily requirement.”

Kohler emphasizes that many of these products are not widely available in stores yet but can be found online. “I really try to diversify my diet even eating wild foods,” he explains. For full product details, sourcing links, and more vegan finds, watch the full Natural Products Expo West 2025 recap on OkRaw’s YouTube channel.

