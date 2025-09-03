X
Headlines Health Lifestyle

Pharmaceutical Company Boss Links Meat To Rise Of Autoimmune Diseases

Sigma Pharmaceuticals founder Bharat Shah has said that he reversed his diabetes using a vegan diet

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows Sigma Pharmaceuticals founder Dr Bharat Shah, in conversation with Plant Based News founder Klaus Mitchell about the healthcare industry, diet, and autoimmune diseases "I would like to see people living healthier, longer, and better," said Bharat Shah - Media Credit: Plant Based News/YouTube

The boss of a pharmaceutical company has linked animal products to increasing rates of cancer and autoimmune diseases. He also claims that adopting a vegan lifestyle reversed his diabetes.

In a recent interview with Plant Based News (PBN), Sigma Pharmaceuticals founder Bharat Shah, CBE, stated that he believes the consumption of meat and dairy is linked to rising rates of autoimmune diseases and cancers in the UK. He spoke with PBN founder Klaus Mitchell at the Sigma offices in Watford, England, and discussed the intersection of the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare, and diet.

Read more: Healthy Plant-Based Diets Lower Risk Of Death From Cardiometabolic Disorders, Finds Study

Shah described milk, in particular, as “a very powerful addictive substance,” and said that the dairy industry involves “a lot of inhumanity” towards animals. “It’s not natural for one species to drink another species’ milk,” continued Shah, adding that humans are the only species in the world to do so.

He noted that both the meat and dairy industries rely on chemicals and antibiotics, and claimed that naturally occurring compounds in milk, in particular, can affect insulin production within the human body. “My problem was dairy,” Shah told PBN.

At the age of 30, Shah was pre-diabetic due to his work-focused lifestyle and inconsistent diet. Between the ages of 33 and 55, he began taking more and more medication. After he began taking “a lot” of injectable insulin to manage his diabetes, Shah attended a seminar about reversing the disease using a plant-based lifestyle.

“Within two weeks of starting the vegan diet, my medication, my insulin, went [to] less than [a] half dose,” said Shah. After three weeks, he explained, he was also on less than half his original dose of blood pressure tablets. He credits this significant, rapid improvement to his change in lifestyle, and specifically cutting out animal foods.

Read more: Plant-Based Diets May Cut Cancer Risk By A Quarter, Study Shows

Autoimmune diseases, lifestyle, and vegan diets

Photo shows someone's hands as they cut up tofu, tempeh, lemons, and green vegetables
Adobe Stock Studies indicate that a vegan diet can help some people manage diabetes

Shah is not alone in his belief that a vegan diet could help some people prevent or manage diabetes, and even certain other chronic illnesses. A 2023 study demonstrated that a whole food plant-based diet could help people manage their glucose levels more effectively, and reported that 37 percent of the participants achieved full diabetes remission through lifestyle changes. Previous observational studies also support the use of plant-based food for prevention and treatment.

When asked why the idea of vegan food as lifestyle medicine has not taken more of a hold in the mainstream, Shah replied, “We live in a commercial world,” and cited the outsized impact of lobbying on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries in comparison to results-driven approaches. “What I would like to see is less stress on the NHS, and I would like to see people living healthier, longer, and better,” said Shah.

Read more: How Media Trends Are Rewriting Public Health – And What You Can Do About It

Tagged

diabetes

disease

health

news

vegan diet

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to conscious living, the environment, wellness, and the plant-based lifestyle.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active