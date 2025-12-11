Why Meat and Dairy Raise Cancer Risk, According To Dr Michael Klaper

When it comes to conversations about health, people tend to draw hard lines, especially around meat. In a video from Plant Based Science London, the channel walks viewers through the scary truth about eating meat, drawing on years of clinical insight from Dr Michael Klaper.

Plant Based Science London is known for turning complex research into short, accessible explanations that highlight the benefits of plant-based foods. This video explores why reducing or eliminating animal foods may be critical for long-term well-being, through Dr Klaper’s decades of medical experience, and the science behind fat, protein, and cancer risk.

The global picture: fat intake and cancer incidence

Dr Klaper begins by pointing to a pattern he has seen reflected again and again in the literature: high-fat animal foods correlate closely with breast and prostate cancer rates. He explains that “study after study comes out that if you are eating large amounts of fats in your diet, you are significantly raising your risk for cancer.”

The video highlights data comparing fat consumption and breast cancer deaths across countries. According to Dr Klaper, “The Americans and the Dutch with their big dairy industries lead the way in not only fat consumption. They lead the way in breast cancer deaths.”

The contrast with lower-fat, plant-forward countries is stark. He notes that in Thailand, where a largely Buddhist population eats very little meat or dairy, “breast cancers are so rare there that if you find a case of it, you report it at Grand Rounds.”

This connection sets the foundation for the video’s broader exploration of the scary truth about eating meat, and how dietary patterns built around animal products shape disease risk worldwide.

Animal fats, prostate health, and the hormonal chain reaction

YouTube/Plant Based Science London Cancer rates are lower in countries where people eat primarily rice, vegetables, and plant-based foods

The risks, Dr Klaper says, extend far beyond breast cancer. For men, the hormonal changes triggered by animal fat can dramatically affect the prostate. He explains that when men consume high levels of animal fat, “those fats are turned into male hormones called androgens. Androgens stimulate the prostate gland to get big.”

As men age, this enlarged prostate is often dismissed as a natural part of getting older. However, Dr Klaper pushes back: “No, it’s not. That’s 70 years of running androgen through that prostate gland.” He adds that prostate cancer is now “the number one killer of men.”

Again, global comparisons mirror the pattern seen in breast cancer data. “The more fat that is eaten in the country, the more the men die of prostate cancer,” he says. In places where people primarily eat rice, vegetables, and traditional plant-based foods, prostate cancer remains rare.

Too much protein and why animal sources create unique problems

Few issues surprise viewers more than the idea that people consume excess protein. Dr Klaper states plainly that “most North Americans suffer from it.” Humans need about 30 grams of protein per day, he explains, yet the average North American eats closer to 150 grams.

The body cannot store protein, so excess amounts have to be broken down. As this occurs, “your liver starts breaking down that protein and as it metabolizes it. It releases all sorts of toxic nitrogen-containing waste like urea and ammonia.” These byproducts strain the kidneys and increase calcium loss. Dr Klaper describes how “animal proteins contain amino acids that have sulfur and sulfur makes extra acid in the body.” This dissolves calcium from the bones, which is then lost in urine after each high-protein meal.

The result is a long-term pattern of bone weakening. He cites research showing that “high-protein diets cause a negative calcium balance even in the presence of more than adequate dietary calcium.” This, he adds, makes osteoporosis “an inevitable outcome of continued consumption of a high-protein diet.”

What happens when meat reaches the colon

Beyond fat and protein, the video explains how digested meat interacts with the colon. As animal proteins and bile acids travel through the large intestine, gut bacteria convert them into carcinogens. Dr Klaper explains that they break down into “cancer-causing substances called benzopyrene and nitrosamine,” which coat the lining of the colon.

This process, he says, helps explain why “cancer of the colon is essentially a disease of meat-eating people.” He adds that it is “very rarely” seen in vegetarians.

The mechanism underscores another layer of the scary truth about eating meat: cancer risk compounds at multiple points in digestion. This is not only through fat and hormone pathways but also through the way the colon processes animal foods.

Dr Klaper closes with a simple recommendation: the fewer animal products in your diet, the lower your risk for chronic disease – a message perfectly aligned with Plant Based Science London’s mission to share evidence-based benefits of plant-based eating.

