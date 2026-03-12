Is the Low Fat Vegan Diet Missing Key Health Benefits?

For years, many plant-based eaters have embraced the low fat vegan diet as the gold standard for heart health, weight control, and disease prevention. But what if cutting fat too far means leaving powerful nutrients on the table?

That’s the question posed by Mic the Vegan, who recently revisited the science behind ultra-low-fat plant-based eating. Known for breaking down complex nutrition studies for a broad audience, Mic explains that while low-fat vegan diets have historical and scientific backing, new research has made him reconsider whether they may unintentionally reduce absorption of key fat-soluble compounds.

“I’ve eaten low-fat vegan diets in the past, been down at 10 percent or less calories,” he says. “Based off some recent studies that I’ve been exposed to, I thought, let’s explore this.”

The history and logic behind going very low fat

The ultra-low-fat approach, often around 10 percent of calories from fat, gained traction online between 2012 and 2015. It also has scientific roots. Mic points to populations like the Tarahumara and Okinawans, as well as physicians such as Dr Neal Barnard and T. Colin Campbell, who have supported lower fat intakes.

The logic is straightforward: saturated fat raises LDL cholesterol, and high LDL increases heart disease risk. There is also the common belief that “the fat you eat is the fat you wear.”

But Mic notes that not all fat is saturated. And weight gain ultimately comes down to calories. “It’s pretty obvious that at a calorie deficit, regardless of macronutrient ratio, you’re going to lose weight,” he says.

Still, the bigger issue, he argues, may not be weight or cholesterol, but nutrient absorption.

Carotenoids, fat, and what you might be missing

Carotenoids such as beta-carotene in carrots and lycopene in tomatoes are fat-soluble compounds. They require fat in the digestive tract to form micelles, which allow them to be absorbed into the bloodstream.

A common narrative in low-fat circles has been that even a gram or two of fat is enough. Mic says he remembers hearing that “even like a gram of fat is going to let you absorb as much fat soluble stuff as you possibly would need.”

But he adds, “I can’t find a reference for that.”

Research suggests that while three to five grams of fat may ensure “sufficient” absorption, sufficient does not mean optimal. In one salad study, adding canola oil significantly increased carotenoid absorption compared to fat-free salad, which he describes as “basically flatlined carotenoid sadness.”

Another study compared tomato and carrot meals with and without avocado. The difference was dramatic. “We’re just seeing a huge difference in absorption,” he says. “Like a disturbingly large amount, a gargantuan difference.”

The avocado provided about 23 grams of fat, roughly three-quarters of a large avocado. Even half an avocado substantially boosted absorption.

For those investing heavily in high-antioxidant foods, this has implications. Mic suggests someone avoiding fat might need to eat “like seven, eight carrots instead of one” to achieve similar absorption as someone including some fat.

Lycopene and prostate cancer risk

Adobe Stock Fat helps the body absorb lycopene, the antioxidant in tomatoes linked to reduced prostate cancer risk

The stakes are personal for Mic. Prostate cancer runs in his family. Lycopene, the antioxidant abundant in tomatoes, has been linked to a lower risk of prostate cancer.

He notes that research shows “about a 30 percent lower risk of prostate cancer with high lycopene intake.” Given that connection, he questions whether strict fat avoidance could reduce the protective potential of plant foods.

“I wouldn’t want to throw away, you know, four times more lycopene than I need to because I’m super obsessed with dodging fat,” he says.

Carotenoids may also play a role in cardiovascular protection. He cites research finding a 76 percent lower risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease among those with the highest skin carotenoid levels.

“You want to absorb it,” he says.

Does the type of fat matter?

Not all fats perform equally. Studies comparing saturated fat to monounsaturated fats found that butter underperformed compared to plant oils such as canola and soybean oil when paired with salads.

“Saturated fat is worse,” Mic says plainly.

Interestingly, smaller amounts of fat – around three grams – performed nearly as well as higher amounts in some trials. Emulsified fats, such as those found in mayonnaise or blended dressings, may further enhance absorption. One study suggested a 40 percent increase in carotenoid absorption with emulsified fat.

Whole food sources appear effective, too. While avocado oil slightly outperformed whole avocado in one trial, half an avocado still significantly improved beta-carotene and lycopene absorption.

What about other antioxidants?

Carotenoids are not alone. Some polyphenols also benefit from fat. Mic explains that “curcumin from turmeric as well as quercetin … and resveratrol in grapes all do a bit better with fat.”

However, not all antioxidants behave the same way. Anthocyanins, the pigments in berries and purple foods, “just don’t care if they have more fat,” he says.

Overall, he concludes, “it appears that all carotenoids and quite a few polyphenols will be more absorbed with fat.”

So, are low fat vegans wrong?

Mic does not dismiss the low fat vegan diet outright. He acknowledges that some people thrive on it, including those managing conditions like Type 1 diabetes.

Instead, he frames the issue as one of optimization rather than ideology. “You have to be including some fat to really be getting your money’s worth in terms of carotenoids, really getting that disease fighting power of carotenoids,” he says.

He suggests that even a small amount, perhaps three grams of emulsified oil or a blended nut-based dressing, could make a meaningful difference.

Rather than focusing strictly on macronutrient targets, he now emphasizes low saturated fat while including whole food plant fats. “I personally land in like a low saturated fat whole food fat emphasis as opposed to trying to hit a certain macronutrient target,” he says.

For those committed to a low fat vegan diet, the takeaway may not be to abandon it, but to rethink how low is too low, especially when it comes to unlocking the full disease-fighting power of plants.

