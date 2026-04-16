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Geoff Palmer Says People Should Get Omega-3 From Plants, Not Algae Or Fish

In a recent interview with PBN, Geoff Palmer said that vegans were “copying the bad habits” of animal-based nutrition science

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Photo shows Clean Machine founder Geoff Palmer flexing. Could vegans be wasting money on omega-3 DHA supplements and potentially harming their health in the process? Geoff Palmer has spent two decades immersed in omega-3 research, and he says the latest findings are upending old assumptions about how the body metabolizes omega-3s and what that means for human physiology Clean Machine's Geoff Palmer talks omega-3s with PBN founder Klaus Mitchell - Media Credit: Geoff Palmer

Could vegans be wasting money on omega-3 DHA supplements and potentially harming their health in the process? Geoff Palmer has spent two decades immersed in omega-3 research, and he says the latest findings are upending old assumptions about how the body metabolizes omega-3s and what that means for human physiology.

Palmer is the founder of Clean Machine, a 41-year vegan, and a bodybuilding champion. He says that conventional DHA supplements are unnecessary and may even produce negative outcomes for cardiovascular health, brain function, and overall longevity. Palmer made the case against DHA supplements in a recent interview with Klaus Mitchell, an entrepreneur, author, and the founder of Plant Based News.

Watch the interview with Mitchell below to hear Palmer’s argument in full, including the new research he says could lead to a new, more accurate understanding of omega-3 nutrition.

Palmer adopted a vegan diet following two near-death experiences in his 20s and then spent four decades in the natural products industry. In his search for optimal nutrition, he came across mycelium, the naturally occurring root-like structure of fungi, and spermidine, a naturally occurring organic compound derived from mycelium.

In 2013, Palmer launched his company, Clean Machine, and then introduced MycelPro-1, the first-ever mycelium-based protein powder, in 2025. Clean Machine also sells vegan-friendly BCAAs, vitamin D3, and ahiflower oil, which contains essential Omega-3 and 6 and is the richest non-GMO source of Omega-3 SDA.

“We’re entering an age where nutrition is no longer just about calories and macros; it’s about information, function, and future resilience,” Palmer previously told PBN. “Mycelium isn’t just a new protein; it’s a new way to think about health, aging, and sustainability.”

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