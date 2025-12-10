Geoff Palmer Wants You To Know About ‘The Most Powerful Longevity Nutrient On The Planet’

Geoff Palmer wants you to know about mycelium. More specifically, he wants you to know about spermidine, which is a naturally occurring, mycelium-derived compound that Palmer believes might be “the most powerful longevity nutrient on the planet.”

Palmer is a former AAU swimmer, Natural Bodybuilding and Natural Physique Champion, and a vegan of more than 40 years. He is also the founder of Clean Machine, a nutrition company that aims to promote health, fitness, and longevity through what he describes as “real science.”

Following two near-death experiences in his early 20s, Palmer adopted a vegan diet. He spent the next four decades in the natural products industry, searching for the very best nutritional supplements to help others live their own healthy, fulfilled lives.

His search eventually brought him to mycelium, and then to spermidine. In 2013, Palmer launched Clean Machine, a vegan company focused on quality, natural, and effective supplements. In 2025, he created MycelPro-1, the first-ever mycelium-based protein powder. You can try it right here, right now.

But Palmer also told Plant Based News (PBN) that “this isn’t just a conversation about supplements.” The potential of spermidine and mycelium links cellular health, longevity, and sustainability through what he calls “the intelligence of fungi.”

What is spermidine, and why does it matter?

Spermidine is a naturally occurring polyamine, which is an organic compound with two or more primary amino groups that can be found in all living cells. It plays a key role in everything from cell growth and DNA repair to mitochondrial function. According to Palmer, spermidine also contributes to autophagy, which is how the human body removes damaged cells and regenerates them.

He told PBN that autophagy is your body’s way of “cleaning house” at a cellular level, and when active, cells can repair, renew, and resist aging effectively. Previous research shows that fasting, caloric restriction, and extreme stress adaptation all trigger autophagy. But studies indicate that spermidine also activates autophagy.

In fact, according to Palmer, spermidine is the only known compound proven to activate all “12 pathways to longevity,” including autophagy, without the need for fasting or any kind of nutritional deprivation.

A paper published last year by the European Journal of Pharmacology found that spermidine could be “neuroprotective” for people living with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, reinforcing previous studies.

In a talk earlier this year, Palmer also noted the overall “life-promoting” effects of the compound, and explained that “spermadine-rich foods diminish the overall mortality of those tested in cardiovascular disease and cancer, the two biggest killers of human beings.”

Why mycelium-derived spermidine?

Adobe Stock Mycelium is the naturally occurring root-like structure of fungi

Mycelium is the root-like structure beneath mushrooms and other fungi. It appears as a mass of slender, branching, underground threads. Mycelium thrives in a wide variety of environments, but particularly in healthy soil. It is a vital, replenishing part of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

In recent years, mycelium has been celebrated for its potential as a solution to all kinds of environmental problems. These include repairing human-caused damage and replacing harmful materials, such as plastic packaging, animal leather, and construction materials, with a sustainable, biodegradable, and versatile alternative.

“It’s regenerative, ancient, and functionally brilliant – capable of breaking down plastic, cleaning up oil spills, and even absorbing radiation,” Palmer explained. “But in controlled conditions, mycelium can also produce complete proteins and biologically active compounds like spermidine.”

A specific strain of mycelium, Rhizomucor, has reportedly shown “extraordinary potential” for the development of nutrient-dense and sustainable protein. According to Palmer, it can produce more protein gram by gram than a cow in 24 hours, requires less water than traditional crops, can be grown on food waste, and even helps to sequester carbon, further reducing its overall climate footprint.

“In other words, mycelium doesn’t just offer nutritional value; it provides a blueprint for sustainable, scalable food systems and cellular-level health optimization,” said Palmer.

Reimagining aging through health

Clean Machine Palmer wants to help people “live well” for longer

Palmer knows that his message is bold, but is quick to reiterate that mycelium-derived spermidine is a science-backed compound with significant health potential. Meanwhile, the average gap between how long humans live and how long we “live well” is currently around 13 years and likely to continue growing.

That means more people are spending their final decade of life managing chronic illness, cognitive decline, or physical degeneration,” said Palmer. “We’re living longer, but we need to live better, and close the widening gap between lifespan and health span.”

He believes that spermidine, through its role in supporting autophagy and cellular renewal, may help to close that gap, improving life quality and aiding longevity. According to Palmer, spermidine activates pathways involved in mitochondrial health, DNA protection, cellular detoxification, anti-inflammatory signaling, and telomere lengthening, all of which could combine to help slow down age-related decline.

‘It’s a new way to think about health, aging, and sustainability’

Put simply, while spermidine and mycelium are not silver bullets or cure-alls, Palmer believes that they can be foundational tools in the holistic pursuit of both healthy longevity and a sustainable food system.

“We’re entering an age where nutrition is no longer just about calories and macros; it’s about information, function, and future resilience,” Palmer told PBN. “Mycelium isn’t just a new protein; it’s a new way to think about health, aging, and sustainability. As the science of mycelium and spermidine continues to emerge, one thing is clear: nature already has answers. We just need to learn how to listen.”

Clean Machine’s MycelPro-1 is available to buy here, along with a range of other vegan health supplements from organic BCAAs to USDA-certified vitamin D3 tablets. MycelPro-1 is made with a single whole food ingredient: mycelium.

A single serving contains 20g of complete protein, prebiotic fiber in the form of Chitin and Chitosan, and 69mg of spermidine, which makes MycelPro-1 the richest known food source of spermidine available today.

This article was produced editorially; however, Plant Based News does have a partnership based around whitelisted paid ads with Clean Machine, which is owned by Geoff Palmer.

