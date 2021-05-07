Reading Time: 2 minutes

A vegan athlete is taking on three world record attempts for the farthest distance traveled on a static bike within 24 hours.

Kate Strong will begin the challenge on May 26 at 3 pm in Bristol, England.

3 World Records

The world champion triathlete will have to smash 35.3km in one hour and 348km in 12 hours. Currently, both of these record titles are held by Slovenian athlete Tina Ternjak.

However, no record exists for a female cycling a static bike for 24-hours.

Strong is dedicating her challenge to The Vegan Society’s Vegan and Thriving campaign.

The initiative aims to show how people ‘can be healthy and happy on a vegan diet’.

Vegan athlete Kate Strong

In a statement sent to PBN, Strong said: “I’ve experienced first hand how impactful vegan diets can be.

“Even away from seeing improvements in my athletic abilities, going vegan has also cleared up my eczema and improved my sleeping pattern.

“There’s no doubt that anyone, from those doing couch-to-5k to professional athletes like myself, can not only survive on a vegan diet but truly thrive.”

“I’m constantly striving to redefine what society tells us is possible, and through these world record attempts I want to demonstrate what you can do if you put your mind to it.”

Vegan and Thriving campaign

Elena Orde is a spokesperson for The Vegan Society. She added: “We’re delighted that Kate is showing her support for our Vegan and Thriving campaign. We’ll certainly be cheering her on from the sidelines when she takes on her next challenge.

“As someone who only started training for athletic success in her early 30s, she truly is an inspiration to women – and vegans – everywhere.

“More and more athletes, from boxers to tennis players, are noticing a huge positive difference in their athletic achievements once they make the switch to a vegan diet.”

