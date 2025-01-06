Scientist Responds To Steak And Butter Gal’s Claims About Plant-Based Diets

Mic the Vegan, a scientist and prominent voice in the plant-based community, recently took a deep dive into Steak and Butter Gal’s recent claims about plant-based diets during her appearance on Jubilee’s Middle Ground episode, which pitted vegans against meat-eaters.

With almost 10 million subscribers, Jubilee’s platform provided a wide-reaching stage for the carnivore influencer to share her perspective, but as Mic pointed out, her narrative contained a number of flaws.

Health claims addressed

Steak and Butter Gal used to follow a plant-based diet but is now a well-known carnivore advocate. She claims to have only eaten animal-based foods for the last six years. On her social media, she promotes a meat and dairy-based diet as a cure-all for various health issues. However, carnivore diets have drawn criticism from the medical community, over factors including heightened risks of heart disease, nutrient deficiencies, and other chronic conditions due to the lack of fiber, plant-based nutrients, and overconsumption of saturated fats.

In Jubilee’s video, she said that her plant-based diet made her periods stop and caused her to develop skin issues like psoriasis. Mic pointed out that, while she may have experienced these issues, her personal experience does not mean that these issues can be attributed to plant-based diets as a whole. In fact, a huge body of research points to healthy and well-rounded plant-based diets having health benefits.

In regards to the loss of menstrual cycle, Mic highlighted that there is no evidence linking this issue to veganism in the wider population.

Contrary to her claims about plant-based diets causing skin conditions, Mic cited anecdotes from individuals achieving clearer skin through veganism. One study on the issue stated: “Avoiding the intake of foods of animal origin and their derivatives is protective against the development of numerous skin diseases.”

Contradictions in dairy consumption

One inconsistency Mic uncovered was Steak and Butter Gal’s claim of avoiding dairy. After she claimed that eating tofu “ruins your hormones” (a claim that has been widely debunked, see below), one of the vegans she was debating with pointed out it was “ironic” for her to say that as she drinks “breast milk from cows.” To this, Steak and Butter Gal replied that she didn’t eat dairy at that time due to it causing her inflammation. Evidence later surfaced from her own videos showing her consuming dairy products around the time of the episode’s filming. Many of her most recent videos depict her consuming large amounts of dairy.

Tofu and hormonal myths

Steak and Butter Gal’s assertion that tofu ruins hormones was thoroughly debunked. Mic referenced numerous studies demonstrating that soy foods like tofu have no adverse effects on human hormone levels and are instead linked to reduced risks of breast and prostate cancers.

Cost Misrepresentations

Steak and Butter Gal claimed her carnivore diet was cheaper than her vegan diet. While this may have been true for her, Mic challenged this for the population as a whole, citing data showing plant-based diets are consistently more affordable. Staples like beans, rice, and tofu have historically been among the most economical and nutrient-dense foods worldwide.

Ethical and Environmental Blind Spots

Throughout the debate, Steak and Butter Gal dismissed ethical concerns by claiming she had to prioritize her health over animal welfare. However, Mic argued that with proper guidance and a balanced plant-based diet, she could have avoided these health issues while adhering to ethical principles. Additionally, he highlighted the environmental unsustainability of meat-heavy diets, noting their role in species extinction and habitat destruction.

