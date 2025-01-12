Number Of Meat-Free Care Home Residents Could Double By 2031, Says Research

The number of vegan and vegetarian care home residents in the UK will continue climbing over the next five years, according to recent projections by researchers.

Over 31 percent of care homes catered to at least one vegetarian in 2024, up from 22.7 percent in 2014. Meanwhile, 2.6 percent of care homes cater to vegan residents. The proportion of vegetarian care home residents is expected to more than double by 2031 to 13,000 individuals, while the total number of vegans could triple to reach 2,400.

The survey and projections were carried out by Swansea University’s OMNIPlaNT research group on behalf of Vegetarian For Life (VfL), a UK-based charity that specializes in and advocates for access to plant-based and meat-free diets for older people.

VfL described the research as a “call to action” for the care sector and highlighted how both 2010’s Equality Act and 2005’s Mental Capacity Act obligate care providers to respect dietary preferences. VfL urges providers to adopt best practices, equip staff with essential knowledge about plant-based nutrition, and collaborate with nutritionists and suppliers.

“Veganuary 2025 is the perfect opportunity for care homes to reassess their approach to dietary inclusivity. The lifestyle choices of older generations deserve respect and accommodation. With proper planning, we can ensure that residents enjoy meals that align with their ethical beliefs and nutritional needs,” said VfL’s chief executive Amanda Woodvine.

Read more: Experts Recommend US Dietary Guidelines Prioritize Plant-Based Proteins

Older people are eating more plant-based foods

Adobe Stock Nutritious meat-free diets are generally linked to improved longevity and reduced disease risk

This new research comes shortly after VfL reported a 24 percent increase in vegan and vegetarian care home residents over the last decade. In 2022, a study from the vegan brand Dopsu found that 52 percent of over 65s ate three or four plant-based meals per week.

“The move towards plant-based diets isn’t just for younger generations,” said Woodvine in a statement published at the time. “We’re seeing more people in later life adopting vegan and vegetarian lifestyles for ethical, environmental, and health reasons.”

Several studies have linked meat-free diets to increased longevity, including one from last year that found that a healthy plant-based diet reduced the risk of death from all causes. Another found that women in midlife who eat more plant-based protein had less chance of developing chronic diseases as they got older and “higher odds of healthy aging.”

Read more: New Research Highlights Growing Plant-Based Shift In The UK