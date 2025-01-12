X
Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Number Of Meat-Free Care Home Residents Could Double By 2031, Says Research

A UK charity is calling on care homes to respect residents' dietary preferences

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a group of older people sat around a table eating and laughing together Increased uptake of plant-based diets isn't just for younger generations - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The number of vegan and vegetarian care home residents in the UK will continue climbing over the next five years, according to recent projections by researchers.

Over 31 percent of care homes catered to at least one vegetarian in 2024, up from 22.7 percent in 2014. Meanwhile, 2.6 percent of care homes cater to vegan residents. The proportion of vegetarian care home residents is expected to more than double by 2031 to 13,000 individuals, while the total number of vegans could triple to reach 2,400.

The survey and projections were carried out by Swansea University’s OMNIPlaNT research group on behalf of Vegetarian For Life (VfL), a UK-based charity that specializes in and advocates for access to plant-based and meat-free diets for older people.

VfL described the research as a “call to action” for the care sector and highlighted how both 2010’s Equality Act and 2005’s Mental Capacity Act obligate care providers to respect dietary preferences. VfL urges providers to adopt best practices, equip staff with essential knowledge about plant-based nutrition, and collaborate with nutritionists and suppliers.

Veganuary 2025 is the perfect opportunity for care homes to reassess their approach to dietary inclusivity. The lifestyle choices of older generations deserve respect and accommodation. With proper planning, we can ensure that residents enjoy meals that align with their ethical beliefs and nutritional needs,” said VfL’s chief executive Amanda Woodvine.

Read more: Experts Recommend US Dietary Guidelines Prioritize Plant-Based Proteins

Older people are eating more plant-based foods

Photo shows a bowl full of plant-based food that is mostly roasted cauliflower and greens
Adobe Stock Nutritious meat-free diets are generally linked to improved longevity and reduced disease risk

This new research comes shortly after VfL reported a 24 percent increase in vegan and vegetarian care home residents over the last decade. In 2022, a study from the vegan brand Dopsu found that 52 percent of over 65s ate three or four plant-based meals per week.

“The move towards plant-based diets isn’t just for younger generations,” said Woodvine in a statement published at the time. “We’re seeing more people in later life adopting vegan and vegetarian lifestyles for ethical, environmental, and health reasons.”

Several studies have linked meat-free diets to increased longevity, including one from last year that found that a healthy plant-based diet reduced the risk of death from all causes. Another found that women in midlife who eat more plant-based protein had less chance of developing chronic diseases as they got older and “higher odds of healthy aging.”

Read more: New Research Highlights Growing Plant-Based Shift In The UK

Tagged

diet

health and fitness

longevity

news

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active