Dr Alan Desmond Launches ‘The Eat This Podcast’

Dr Alan Desmond, the renowned gastroenterologist and expert in gut health, has just launched a new podcast.

The Eat This Podcast with Dr Alan Desmond will feature interviews with doctors, dietitians, public figures, environmentalists, and more. Each episode will explore the science behind nutrition and gut health, using evidence-based insights and real-life stories to show you how to eat better food to optimize your health.

“There is so much negativity in the online space,” Dr Desmond said in a statement. “My new podcast focuses on positive conversations about the food we eat and the lives we lead, sharing interviews with globally recognized experts alongside real life stories to help people become the healthiest possible version of themselves. Of course, there is a strong focus on plant-based diets!”.

The importance of plant-based diets

Described as a guide to “better health, a healthier planet, and a brighter future,” the podcast will showcase all the benefits of following a healthy plant-based diet. Dr Desmond is one of the leading medical advocates for plant-based nutrition. He is the bestselling author of The Plant-Based Diet Revolution, which explores all the ways that a varied plant-based diet based on wholefoods could dramatically improve your health.

Upcoming podcast guests include Dan Buettner, Founder of the Blue Zones project, who will share lessons from the longest living human communities on earth. Environmentalist and journalist George Monbiot will also feature in an episode, as well as “The Plant Power Doctor” Gemma Newman and women’s health expert Dr Nitu Bajekal.

Numerous studies have indicated that plant-based diets based on wholefoods like beans, legumes, fruits, and vegetables are optimal for human health. A major 20 year review published earlier this year found that such diets improve health and reduce risk of multiple diseases. A separate study found that the NHS could save £6.7 billion a year if everyone in the UK went plant-based.

Full-length episodes of The Eat This Podcast with Dr Alan Desmond will be released every Monday. Mini-episodes will also be available weekly on Wednesdays. The podcast can be listened to on all the major podcast platforms.

