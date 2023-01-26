 WATCH: Plant-Based Doctor Debunks Misinformation About Women's Health
Dr. Nitu Bajekal on the Plant Based News podcast Dr. Nitu Bajekal is passionate about debunking health misinformation - Media Credit: PBN
WATCH: Plant-Based Doctor Debunks Misinformation About Women’s Health

The "plant-based gynae" appeared on the PBN podcast

Dr. Nitu Bajekal, also known as “the plant-based gynae,” is a vegan doctor specializing in women’s health.

The gynaecologist describes herself as a “lifestyle medicine doctor,” and is passionate about debunking the misinformation surrounding health that’s rampant on the internet.

Dr Bajekal is also an author. Her book Living PCOS Free: How to regain your hormonal health with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome was released in June 2022. It’s a “practical guide” that helps people with PCOS manage their condition using “proven lifestyle approaches alongside Western medicine.”

She appeared on the PBN Podcast in January 2023 to discuss her vegan journey, women’s health, and much more.

You can watch the full interview, with host and PBN co-founder Robbie Lockie, here:

Check out Plant Based News’ YouTube channel for more videos like this.

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

health lifestyle medicine pbn podcast video
