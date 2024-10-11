X
Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Nutritionist Responds After Bear Grylls Endorses ‘Butter And Beef’ Diet

A steak a day doesn't keep the doctor away

By

3 Minutes Read

Adventurer Bear Grylls on the red carpet Bear Grylls is a vocal advocate for meat-heavy diets - Media Credit: Doug Peters / Alamy Stock Photo

A nutritionist has warned of the health impacts of meat-heavy diets after Bear Grylls claimed his had given him “the heart of a warrior.”

Read more: What Diet Does Bear Grylls Follow, And Was He Really Vegan?

Grylls said in a recent Instagram post that he went for a full coronary CT scan because his wife was worried that his diet was giving him high cholesterol and clogged arteries. His scan found “zero inflammation” and a “zero calcium score,” he wrote. Calcium in the coronary arteries indicates fatty build up which can lead to heart attack. Grylls’ doctor apparently told him he has “the heart of a warrior.”

Grylls claims that his daily diet consists of one steak, three to six eggs, Greek yogurt, and fruit, as well as a lot of “grass fed salted butter.” Having once been plant-based, Grylls now advocates a meat-heavy diet. In his recent Instagram post, he thanks proponents of the carnivore diet including Paul Saladino.

But Registered Dietian Nutritionist Stephanie McBurnett warns that red meat and butter are “poor choices for heart health given that they are high in saturated fat and cholesterol, both of which can increase risk of heart disease.”

The health impacts of meat-heavy diets

Despite what Grylls says his CT scan showed, a diet heavy in red meat has been shown to be bad for heart health.

The largest scientific review of all large-scale studies into the impact of red and processed meat on the heart found a negative association. For each additional 50 grams a day of unprocessed red meat you eat, the risk of coronary heart disease rises by nine percent.

Read more: Heme Iron From Red Meat Significantly Increases Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Study Finds

Red meat on display at a supermarket
Adobe Stock Red meat consumption is heavily linked to heart disease

The saturated fat content of red meat is one reason, while other studies have also found that Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) contributes to the increased heart disease risk. TMAO is a compound produced by gut bacteria during digestion, and is partly derived from nutrients found in red meat. It increases cholesterol deposits in the artery walls and may increase the risk of blood clotting that can cause heart attacks and strokes. In a trial in which three groups of people ate different diets, the ones eating the equivalent of a steak a day in red meat had three times more TMAO in their blood after one month than the participants who ate either white meat or plant-based protein.

“Research shows that those who adopt a low-fat, plant-based diet, exercise daily, avoid tobacco, and manage stress have the best chance of preventing and reversing heart disease,” said McBurnett.

Read more: Just Two Slices Of Ham A Day Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Major Study Finds

Tagged

bear grylls

carnivore diet

heart health

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active