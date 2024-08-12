X
Food Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Austria’s New Dietary Guidelines Recommend Less Meat, More Plant Proteins

Austria's dietary guidelines now feature a plant-based protein section for the first time

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone standing in a kitchen, wearing an apron, and chopping fresh fruit and vegetables Austria is the latest country to include plant proteins in its dietary guidelines - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Austria’s Ministry of Health recently published updated dietary guidelines that recommend eating less meat, fish, and dairy in favor of more plant-based proteins.

Read more: Dr Peter Attia: ‘You Don’t Have To Eat Animal Protein’

The Competence Centre for Climate and Health, the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Security, and the Austrian Society for Nutrition developed the new guidelines collaboratively at the request of the Ministry of Health, taking into account both health and climate concerns.

The guidelines include a new “plate model,” which depicts what the Ministry of Health calls the “optimal composition” of a meal. Half of the plate consists of vegetables and fruit, a quarter is whole grains and potatoes, and a quarter is proteins. However, the majority of the protein section is notably taken up by plant-based sources like beans and pulses.

This is the first time plant-based proteins have formed a separate category, and the guidelines suggest a minimum of three servings of plant-based proteins per week and four for vegetarians. They also suggest that meat-eaters eat a maximum of three servings of meat and fish per week, though more generous allowances for dairy and eggs are included.

Read more: Vegetable Oils Better For Your Heart Than Dairy Butter, Confirms New Study

Austria’s dietary guidelines are just the latest to emphasize plant-based foods

Photo shows an illustration of the "optimal" plate included by Austria in its new dietary guidelines
Ã BMSGPK / Fotostudio Mayer Significantly less than one-quarter of Austria’s “optimal” plate includes animal products

The update was announced in July and the official New Austrian Food Pyramids will be published later this year, including an omnivore and vegetarian version. The Ministry of Health’s website currently includes a vegan FAQ intended to provide “security and guidance.”

The news came around one month after Germany updated its own dietary guidelines to acknowledge the myriad benefits of eating more plant-based foods. In reassessing vegan nutrition, the German Nutrition Society said it considered “all four target dimensions” of a sustainable diet – health, the environment, social benefits, and animal welfare.

In April, the World Health Organization called for experts to help design global dietary guidelines with a to-be-defined “optimal” ratio of plant-based to animal-based foods.

Read more: Major 20 Year Review Finds Plant-Based Diets Reduce Disease Risk

Tagged

austria

dietary guidelines

health and fitness

news

nutrition

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active