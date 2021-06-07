Reading Time: < 1 minute

Plant-based brand Squeaky Bean is launching what it describes as the ‘world’s first’ vegan scotch egg.

The meat-free snack features a golden breadcrumb coat, vegan sausage meat, and an egg-flavored inside.

Vegan Scotch Eggs

It has debuted in nearly 600 Tesco stores across the UK – retailing at £3 for a pack of six.

Alongside the vegan scotch egg, Squeaky Bean has also launched a Tomato, Red Pepper, and Veta Tart, a Creamy Coronation Tart, and BBQ Mini Fillets.

Moreover, Sarah Augustine is the co-creator of Squeaky Bean. In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “You might have thought plant-based food lovers have it all now that vegan versions exist of many meat and fish products. However, alternatives to products containing eggs are harder to find.

“We want to give vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians an alternative option for every meal or snack.

“The creation of our deliciously moreish vegan Scotch Eggs are part of Squeaky Bean’s mission to revolutionize plant-based eating.

“We’re delighted to partner with Crackd and match this epic filling with our famous meat alternatives to create a game-changing snack.”

‘A supermarket first’

Daniel Bentley is a Buying Manager at Tesco. He added: “After a tough year for all of us… This summer is a chance to enjoy ourselves – meeting with friends and family.

“The summer range from Squeaky Bean allows plant-based food lovers delicious options with no compromise.

“Including a supermarket first – the vegan Scotch Egg – we’re really raising expectations of plant-based food. And, ensuring our customers have access to the snacks they want.”