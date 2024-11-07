X
Walkers Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations Finally Go Vegan

The hugely popular crisps have officially removed milk powder

A packet of Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations in front of a yellow background Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations have changed their recipe - Media Credit: Russell Hart / Alamy Stock Photo

In probably the biggest crisp-related news of the decade, Walkers has seemingly removed milk powder from its Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations.

Milk powder is a notorious ingredient often found in otherwise animal-free snacks. Vegans have long criticized its inclusion, which – seemingly without reason – renders numerous popular food products non-vegan. Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations are one of the most well-known of milk powder’s victims. As one of the most beloved crisp flavors in the UK, vegans have been calling for years for the recipe to be changed.

Now, as reported by Instagram page Vegan Food UK, the milk powder has officially been removed. Please be aware, though, that many supermarkets are still selling old stock, so you must check the ingredients before buying.

Plant Based News checked the ingredients list at various stockists online. They appear to be vegan at Ocado, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose. However, Tesco and Asda are still selling packs where milk is listed as a main ingredient. Ingredients may vary in stores, so always check the label.

What does ‘may contain milk’ mean?

A man looking at a label on a can of food
Adobe Stock It’s not uncommon for vegan products to have “may contain milk” written on them

You should note that the new Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations are not certified as vegan. This is because the ingredients list states that they “may contain milk.” This label can often be confusing for those new to plant-based eating, but it doesn’t necessarily mean a product isn’t vegan.

If a product “may contain milk,” it means there is a risk of cross-contamination. This may occur if it’s made in the same facility as milk, making it unsuitable for allergy sufferers. Most vegans consider such products acceptable as long as there are no animal-derived ingredients listed in the primary ingredients.

