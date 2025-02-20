‘My Vegan Weekly Food Shop: Protein Sources, Pantry Staples, And More’

Starting a plant-based diet at first seem overwhelming, especially when figuring out what to buy and how to cook with new ingredients. Once you’ve taken the first steps, however, you’ll find that planning delicious, wholesome, and protein-packed vegan meals is far easier than many people think.

If you’ve just started on your journey, vegan chef and content creator Madeleine Olivia is here to help. She recently shared a YouTube video detailing her weekly vegan shop and meal plan, which will give you inspiration on what to buy and how to plan your meals. With over a decade of experience in veganism, Olivia offers a practical, realistic approach to plant-based eating, making it easier for beginners and seasoned vegans alike.

Planning the weekly meals

Before heading out, Olivia writes a meal plan for the week to stay organized and reduce food waste. Some meals she planned for the week include:

Potato, spinach, and tomato curry

Tofu rigatoni

Baked tofu with black beans and avocado salsa

Butternut squash and mushroom pie

Tofu satay

For breakfast, she keeps things simple with porridge, avocado toast, or marmite toast. Planning ahead ensures she has all necessary ingredients and avoids impulse buys.

The weekly food shop

Olivia visits Holland & Barrett for supplements and specialty items, a local greengrocer for fresh produce, and supermarkets or health food stores for pantry staples.

Pantry staples

Oats – A breakfast essential.

Ancient grains (black pearl rice, amaranth) – Adds variety and nutrients.

Seeds (flax, chia, sunflower, pumpkin) – For porridge and salads.

Peanut butter – A versatile ingredient for sauces and snacks.

Snacks & convenience foods

Protein-packed roasted fava beans and chickpeas

Mixed nuts

Salt and vinegar wasabi peas

Fresh produce

Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and kale – Used in curries, salads, and stir-fries.

Avocados and red peppers – For breakfast and snacks.

Olivia prefers shopping locally for fresher produce and better prices, noting that greengrocers often provide more seasonal and affordable options than supermarkets.

Protein sources

Tofu – A weekly essential, used in multiple meals.

Black beans and cannellini beans – Added to bowls, stews, and curries.

Hummus – A go-to for snacking and sandwiches.

She also restocks vitamin B12 supplements, emphasizing their importance for vegans.

Weekly meal plan and recipes

A practical approach to plant-based eating

Throughout her video, Olivia emphasizes that veganism doesn’t have to be restrictive or complicated. By planning meals, shopping smartly, and cooking simple but flavorful dishes, she shows how plant-based eating can be easy and enjoyable.

For more meal inspiration, Olivia shares recipes and tips on her YouTube channel and website.

