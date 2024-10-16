All The New Vegan Dishes On Wagamama’s Latest Menu

Pan-Asian restaurant chain wagamama has become known for its vegan fare on its 50 percent plant-based menu. So wagamama fans will be pleased to hear it has launched a new menu with several new vegan options.

Read more: UK Brand Unveils Powdered Dairy-Free Milk

Under the tagline “there’s no one way to wagamama,” the new menu aims to cater to “different moods and moments” which “require different styles of eating.”

While some have been left disappointed that wagamama’s mushroom-based vegan ribs are still not back, there’s plenty to get your teeth into, and vegan options from wagamama’s last refresh of its menu remain available. Here are all the new items you can try.

Read more: OGGS Unveils Vegan Gingerbread Cakes For The Holiday Season

For sharing

Koko ‘Prawn’ Crackers

Vegans usually have to forgo sharing the prawn crackers at a meal out, but not at wagamama! These plant-based crackers are tossed in a blend of coconut, chilli, and lime salt for a crispy snack to tide you over until the main course arrives.

Rainbow Pickles

After something with a bit of tang? Try these slices of mooli (a type of radish), cucumber, aubergine, and turnip, all pickled in a sweet and sour vinegar.

Hot sweet fried vegan chicken – yuzu, teriyaki, or firecracker

These vegan chicken pieces come in a sweet and spicy sauce. Choose between yuzu, teriyaki, or firecracker combined with agave. The “chicken” is topped with mixed pickles and zesty mayo.

Mains

Adobe Stock Wagamama has an extensive vegan menu

Tender vegan chicken coconut kare

Tenderstem broccoli, fine beans, and squash are smothered in a rich coconut sauce flavored with citrus and chilli. It’s served with white rice, fresh Asian slaw, and topped with crunchy pea shoots.

Crispy sambal fry yasai with fried firm tofu

Wagamama collaborated with supper club star Rahel Stephanie, known as Spoons, to create this dish. The fried tofu is coated in a punchy garlic and red pepper powder, paired with a mild tomato sambal. It’s served with pickled slaw, fragrant coconut rice, and a side of sweet amai sauce.

Drinks

Spicy mindful mary

This alcohol-free drink is made with tomato juice and flavored with soy sauce, teriyaki, and spices for an Asian twist on the classic.

Iced matcha + strawberry latte

This match and strawberry latte is served with oat milk over ice.

Breakfast in Tokyo

Papaya gin mixed with blood orange, and the tart flavors of yuzu and sherbet. This fruity cocktail is topped with prosecco and an edible flower.

Spicy mary

This contains the same flavors as the non-alcoholic version, but with the addition of Japanese haku vodka.

Read more: Galaxy Launches Dairy-Free Chocolate Selection Box