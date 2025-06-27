How To Make A Vegan Version Of The Viral M&S Strawberry And Cream Sandwich

High-end supermarket M&S just introduced its take on the “Ichigo Sando,” a Japanese strawberry and cream sandwich. The M&S version, which has gone viral, is not suitable for vegans, but it’s quick and easy to make your own vegan version at home.

Traditionally, an ichigo sando might include ripe, uniform strawberries, mascarpone whipped with sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream, and “shokupan,” a butter and milk-enriched bread with an extremely light, fluffy, cake-like texture.

Meanwhile, M&S’s Strawberry & Crème sandwich features its exclusive “Red Diamond” strawberries, dairy-based soft cheese and crème fraiche whipped together, and brioche-style sweet bread. It has an RRP of £2.80 for one slice.

If you want to include Red Diamond strawberries in your vegan version, you’ll have to head to M&S or Ocado, but otherwise pick up a punnet at your local supermarket. British strawberry growers have reported a bumper crop this year, and a warm spring has meant unusually sweet, large, and plentiful fruit. British strawberries are in season until mid-July and competitively priced.

There is currently a wide selection of vegan soft cheeses available in the UK, including options from Violife, Philadelphia, Tofutti, Nush, Julienne Bruno, Oatly, and Miyokos, in addition to private label options from Sainsbury’s and Tesco. Pick your favorite and combine it with a portion of Oatly’s “Creamy Oat Fraiche,” or simply use coconut cream whipped with a little sugar.

While supermarkets such as Aldi have previously stocked vegan brioche buns, they are not currently available in the UK. You can make your own brioche using recipes such as this one from Domestic Gothess or this one from Rainbow Nourishments, or make your own shokupan with this recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen. Alternatively, substitute your favorite fluffy white bread, and consider adding some extra sweetener to the filling to compensate.

First, combine, wash, hull, and halve the strawberries. Whip your chosen combination of crème fraiche and vegan cream cheese with a little sugar, and spread it thickly on two slices of bread. Gently and evenly place the halved strawberries on one slice of bread. Then top with the other slice so that the strawberries sit in the middle of the sandwich with a good portion of filling on either side. Cut the sandwich into triangles, and serve with sparkling tea.

The origins of the fruit sando and vegan options in Japan

Adobe Stock Grape, kiwi, banana, and more can also be incorporated into the Japanese fruit sandwich

Historically, fresh fruit was a luxury item in Japan, but in the early 1900s, it became more available to the general public. At this point, fruits were still primarily purchased as gifts, and a variety of fruit shops opened near train stations and in business districts in the first quarter of the 20th century.

According to the Japanese Food Guide, cafe-style fruit parlors soon followed and began serving fruit parfaits, shortcakes, and the iconic furutsu sando, or “fruit sandwich.” In addition to ichigo sando, Japanese fruit sandwiches might include pieces of grape, kiwi, peach, banana, satsuma, or melon, with traditional versions emphasizing floral patterns and ornate presentation.

Today, in major cities, cafes and bakeries may offer dedicated vegan options. Tokyo-based shop Hatoya’s Vegan Fruit Sandwiches features an entirely plant-based menu that includes temporary fruit sandwich fillings like red bean and strawberry, plus options such as soft serve with mango and black sesame.

