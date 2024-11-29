Ricky Gervais Says He Felt ‘Hypocritical’ Before Going Vegan

Ricky Gervais has said he felt “hypocritical” before he went vegan a few years ago. Gervais made the comments during an appearance on The Overlap, a Sky YouTube channel and podcast, which focuses on football.

Asked by footballer Jill Scott his reason for being vegan, Gervais said: “It’s always been ethical. I do a lot for animal charities so it felt hypocritical if I was saving dogs but eating sheep.”

Scott then said to fellow footballer Roy Keane: “That’s what you do, Roy, you save dogs and you eat meat.” A moment of silence followed this remark before Gervais broke the tension by joking he’d made them uncomfortable.

Standing up for animals

Alamy Stock Photo Gervais won an award from the Humane Society in 2018

Gervais has long been known for advocating for animals even before he became vegan. He won awards from PETA and the Humane Society in 2013 and 2018.

Last year, Gervais donated £1.9 million of ticket sales from his Armageddon stand-up tour to 11 animal charities. These included charities working to protect dogs, cats, and wild animals such as rhinos.

He has frequently used social media and media appearances to speak up for animal rights.

