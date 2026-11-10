Vegan Nutella Lands In Asda With ‘Insane’ Price Tag

Vegan Nutella has finally arrived in Asda supermarkets in the UK, but some customers have been critical of the product’s “insane” price tag.

In 2025, Nutella launched its vegan chocolate-hazelnut spread exclusively at Sainsbury’s, but the product has since arrived at other supermarkets.

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While classic Nutella costs £3.20 per 350g jar, the vegan version currently costs £3.99 in Asda and £4 elsewhere, making it roughly 25 percent more expensive.

Writing in the Vegan UK subreddit, one user recently described the higher price as “vegan tax,” and another noted that 25 percent is a “pretty hefty increase.”

One user noted that “chickpeas and rice syrup,” which are used instead of the skimmed milk powder in classic Nutella, are “very cheap.”

Some brands do apply higher profit margins to vegan products, potentially because consumers are willing to pay more for ethical, environmental, or health reasons. Others position plant-based products as “premium” and price them accordingly.

However, there are many potential reasons why some vegan alternatives cost more to produce. They often sell in smaller quantities and can involve additional research and development, specialist processing, and different ingredient supply chains. These factors can all increase production costs and, consequently, retail prices.

Read more: Mondelēz Sues British Chocolate Brand Over Vegan Toblerone

Reduced VAT and subsidies for animal foods

Adobe Stock Animal products such as dairy are heavily subsidized, making them cheaper to produce and buy

According to ProVeg International, there are several other key factors that can make plant-based items more expensive to make and to buy, such as VAT.

While cow’s milk has a zero percent VAT rate, dairy alternatives are usually taxed at 20 percent. Meat, dairy, and other animal products receive a disproportionate amount of government subsidies, artificially making those foods cheaper and harming people, animals, and the planet, and driving up the cost of alternatives.

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