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Tesco’s Vegan Chocolate Orange Segments Are Here For The Holidays

Tesco rolled out the new chocolate orange segments alongside truffles and giant buttons

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows Tesco's new vegan chocolate orange segments on a stock supermarket aisle background Tesco's vegan chocolate orange segments in are in supermarkets now - Media Credit: Darrell Sawczuk

Tesco has launched vegan chocolate orange segments just in time for the holidays.

The new Tesco Finest Free From Belgian Chocolate Seville Orange Segments feature loose chocolate pieces, similar to the iconic Terry’s Chocolate Orange, a year-round product that many consider an annual Christmas treat.

Read more: Buttermilk Is Launching A Vegan Twix

The chocolate orange segments are made with a combination of Belgian chocolate and Seville orange oil and are shaped to appear like individual orange slices.

The new chocolate orange segments aren’t the only vegan treat Tesco has introduced for the holidays. The British supermarket has also introduced Tesco Finest Free From Cocoa Dusted Truffles and Giant Buttons with Sea Salt.

Image is a triptych featuring photos of a person's hand holding (from left to right), the new Tesco vegan chocolate orange segments, truffles, and giant buttons
Darrell Sawczuk Tesco introduced several new vegan chocolate products in the last few weeks

According to Tesco, the plant-based truffles feature a dark chocolate truffle filling inside a cocoa-dusted chocolate shell, while the buttons are 60 percent dark Belgian chocolate sprinkled with sea salt from Anglesey, Wales.

Tesco Finest Free From Belgian Chocolate Seville Orange Segments are available now at a price of £3.25 per 90g bag. The Cocoa Dusted Truffles and Giant Buttons with Sea Salt also cost £3.25 each.

Read more: Mondelēz Sues British Chocolate Brand Over Vegan Toblerone

Chocolates for the holidays

Photo shows The Undairy Co's new Icons selection box, featuring vegan versions of classic selection box chocolates
The Undairy Co The Undairy Co has also launched a vegan chocolate spin on a festive classic

In October, award-winning plant-based confectionary brand The Undairy Co launched a new selection box, featuring a mix of individually wrapped chocolates.

Each Icons Selection Box includes flavors like Original Creamy, a classic dairy-style chocolate; Speculoos Biscuit, a Biscoff-inspired truffle; Honeycomb, inspired by Crunchie; Gooey Cream, a take on the Creme Egg; Hazelnut Praline and Truffle, inspired by Quality Street’s Big Purple and Green Triangle, respectively; and Chocolate Orange, also inspired by theTerry’s Chocolate Orange.

The Icons selection box has an RRP of £18.95 per 280g.

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christmas 2026

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food launch

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Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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