‘Vegan McDonald’s’ Mr Charlie’s Unveils New ‘Mr Royale’ Cheeseburger

Mr Charlie’s, the vegan fast food joint that’s been dubbed “vegan McDonald’s,” has added a new plant-based burger to its line-up.

The “Mr Royale with cheese” was made in collaboration with a dairy-free cheese brand named Stockeld Dreamery. The cheese is said to taste considerably more like the real thing than most vegan cheeses, due to the fact that its made using traditional cheese fermentation techniques.

Taylor Mckinnon, co-founder and CMO at Mr. Charlie’s, said in a statement that they were “delighted” to be teaming up with the “revolutionary” cultured cheddar brand.

“I’m always trying to push the boundaries with our menu,” he continued. “So finding a plant-based cheese that actually tastes like cheese, plus one that actually melts, makes this a game changer for us on the kitchen line. It’s definitely elevated our menu. It’s the Rolls Royce of guilt-free cheese and my favorite product of ’24 to date.”

The burger also features an Impossible burger alongside ketchup, onions, and pickles. It’s available to buy now in the LA and San Francisco branches.

The rise of Mr Charlie’s

Barry King / Alamy Stock Photo Mr Charlie’s is known for its “frowny meals”

Established in LA in 2022, Mr Charlie’s is a restaurant specializing in entirely plant-based burgers, nuggets, fries, and more. It’s perhaps best known for its “frowny meals,” which come in a red branded box adorned with a sad face.

Mr Charlie’s has another branch in San Fransico, and it expanded into Sydney, Australia, last year.

It’s been widely praised for its company ethics – Mr Charlie’s previously partnered with Dream Center, an organization that helps the unhoused and formerly incarcerated people of LA find jobs. A number of Mr Charlie’s staff were hired from this community.

