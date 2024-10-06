Vegan Honey Brand Uses Discarded Apples Instead Of Bees

A company that makes “honey” from discarded apples has won CAD $100,000 in prize money from Canada Post, the country’s national postal service.

Read more: Company Secures Patent For ‘Bee-Free’ Honey In Germany

Mindful FÜD, run by Venessa Stonehouse, makes Bee Mindful Hunnie using juice and vinegar from apples that would otherwise go to waste instead of using bees. It offers the consistency and taste of honey while protecting bees and the environment.

The company won the Going Green category of Canada Post’s Tales of Triumph contest, which celebrates stories of small businesses. As well as the prize money, Mindful FÜD will get shipping credits, promotion across Canada Post digital channels, and will feature in national and regional marketing campaigns.

Success from struggle

Mindful FÜD Demand for plant-based honey is growing

Stonehouse began using apples to make vegan honey after her original Mindful FÜD site burnt down in 2021. In the wake of the tragedy, she spent time visiting a friend, whose neighbor had an unused apple orchard.

Read more: Scientists Create ‘Vaccine’ To Protect Bees From Pesticides

Bee Mindful Hunnie was born a few short months later. Stonehouse has since added a hot version to the range. Her products are now stocked in 250 stores across Canada and used in several restaurants.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have Mindful FÜD recognized in the Going Green category for Canada Post’s Tales of Triumph Contest,” Stonehouse told Plant Based News. “This win is a testament to the hard work, passion, and belief that sustainability, innovation, and deliciousness can coexist. Our mission has always been about creating real change -reducing food waste, protecting bees, and offering plant-based alternatives that don’t harm the environment. By giving bees a break, we’re helping preserve their vital role in our ecosystem.”

Read more: Bees Feel Pain And Should Be Included In Welfare Laws, New Research Finds