X
Food Lifestyle

Vegan Honey Brand Uses Discarded Apples Instead Of Bees

The Canadian company makes bee-free honey using apples

By

2 Minutes Read

Two pots of vegan honey made with discarded apples Vegan honey is a growing market - Media Credit: Mindful FÜD

A company that makes “honey” from discarded apples has won CAD $100,000 in prize money from Canada Post, the country’s national postal service.

Read more: Company Secures Patent For ‘Bee-Free’ Honey In Germany

Mindful FÜD, run by Venessa Stonehouse, makes Bee Mindful Hunnie using juice and vinegar from apples that would otherwise go to waste instead of using bees. It offers the consistency and taste of honey while protecting bees and the environment.

The company won the Going Green category of Canada Post’s Tales of Triumph contest, which celebrates stories of small businesses. As well as the prize money, Mindful FÜD will get shipping credits, promotion across Canada Post digital channels, and will feature in national and regional marketing campaigns.

Success from struggle

A pot of vegan hot honey made with discarded apples
Mindful FÜD Demand for plant-based honey is growing

Stonehouse began using apples to make vegan honey after her original Mindful FÜD site burnt down in 2021. In the wake of the tragedy, she spent time visiting a friend, whose neighbor had an unused apple orchard.

Read more: Scientists Create ‘Vaccine’ To Protect Bees From Pesticides

Bee Mindful Hunnie was born a few short months later. Stonehouse has since added a hot version to the range. Her products are now stocked in 250 stores across Canada and used in several restaurants.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have Mindful FÜD recognized in the Going Green category for Canada Post’s Tales of Triumph Contest,” Stonehouse told Plant Based News. “This win is a testament to the hard work, passion, and belief that sustainability, innovation, and deliciousness can coexist. Our mission has always been about creating real change -reducing food waste, protecting bees, and offering plant-based alternatives that don’t harm the environment. By giving bees a break, we’re helping preserve their vital role in our ecosystem.”

Read more: Bees Feel Pain And Should Be Included In Welfare Laws, New Research Finds

Tagged

apple honey

bees

vegan honey

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active