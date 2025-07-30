Vegan Comfort Food Recipes That Never Fail

Diana, known for running the YouTube channel Diana’s Vegan Food, recently shared a video showcasing her go-to vegan comfort food recipes – the kind of dishes she turns to when she doesn’t have the energy for something complicated.

While Diana says she normally loves cooking, even she has days when she wants something quick, easy, and cozy. In this video, she shares exactly what she makes on those days: nostalgic breakfasts, crispy potatoes, rich stews, and fluffy focaccia.

The video features six different vegan comfort food recipes, each built around flavor and practicality. The meals are designed to nourish without overthinking, using pantry staples, fresh produce, and simple steps. From creamy tzatziki to soft-centered French toast, Diana shows that comfort food doesn’t need to be fancy – it just needs to hit the spot.

Sweet and savory French toast with veggies on the side

Diana never skips breakfast, no matter how tired she is. “Even if I eat it late, I still eat it and it fills me up,” she says. Her go-to comfort breakfast is French toast, a nod to childhood mornings when her mom made it for her. She makes hers savory with a hint of sweetness. “I never skip the sugar and cinnamon,” she explains.

She fries the slices in vegan butter but says a non-stick pan works if you want to skip oil. On the side, she adds fresh chopped cucumber and tomato. “Lately I’m trying to include more fresh veggies throughout the day… not just in the evening salad.”

Crispy smashed potatoes with vegan tzatziki

Diana admits she was late to the trend, but now calls smashed potatoes “one of the best things ever.” She boils small potatoes, smashes them with a flat jar, and brushes them generously with a spice-infused oil. “Once this mix bakes in the oven it becomes a flavor bomb,” she says.

The best pairing? Her vegan tzatziki. “Trust me when I say it’s a match made in heaven.” She uses zucchini (or cucumber), squeezes out the liquid, and mixes it with soy yogurt, dill, lemon juice, olive oil, and a little garlic powder. “Let it sit in the fridge for 15 minutes… that’s when the flavors really come together.”

Creamy veggie stew with coconut milk

When she wants a warm meal that comes together fast, Diana turns to her veggie coconut stew. “Ready in just 15 minutes, maybe even less,” she says. It’s her go-to dish for using up produce and getting something cozy on the table.

She adds mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, frozen peas, and spinach to the pan, seasoning with tomato paste, gochujang, miso, and coconut milk. For extra flavor, she stirs in a splash of coconut aminos and a little sesame oil. “Somehow it always works,” she says, no matter which veggies she throws in.

Fluffy focaccia and sun-dried tomato spread

YouTube/ Diana's Vegan Food Focaccia can be easy to make especially when in the mood for fresh bread

No list of vegan comfort food recipes would be complete without fresh bread. Diana’s homemade focaccia is soft, airy, and crisp at the edges. She mixes a sticky dough, folds it several times to develop structure, and lets it rise overnight in the fridge. “Look how it’s doubled in size with those stunning bubbles.”

She tops the dough with cherry tomatoes, rosemary, and plenty of olive oil. “It’s seriously one of the easiest doughs and recipes to make.” After baking, she serves it with a salad and a two-minute sun-dried tomato paste made from hot sauce, mint, pumpkin seeds, lemon, and tomato paste. “Blend it until smooth with no big tomato or seed chunks.”

You can find more vegan recipe videos on Diana’s Vegan Food YouTube channel.

