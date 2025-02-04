‘What I Eat In A Week: Realistic Vegan Meals’

Nicole Whittle, better known as Vegan Beauty Girl, recently shared a look into her daily meals in a video titled Realistic Vegan Meals: What I Eat In A Week. Whittle, a London-based content creator, is known for her focus on plant-based living, covering topics like vegan food, cruelty-free beauty, and ethical shopping. Through her content, she frequently challenges common misconceptions about veganism, including the idea that plant-based diets are restrictive, expensive, or difficult to maintain.

Her latest video aims to showcase her realistic vegan meals, without any attempt to be overly healthy or to showcase trendy, complicated recipes. Instead, Whittle demonstrates how vegan meals can be practical, satisfying, and easy to prepare, even with a busy lifestyle. By featuring a mix of homemade dishes, store-bought finds, and quick-prep meals, she presents a version of vegan eating that is both flexible and accessible.

A week of simple and practical vegan meals

To start her week, Whittle prepares a homemade mushroom soup, making use of mushrooms she had picked up on sale. She sautés them with garlic and a splash of white wine, explaining: “I don’t always put white wine in my soup, but I’ve got some left over from last night.” She uses a mushroom stock cube for extra depth of flavor and adds spinach toward the end for added nutrients.

Once the soup has simmered, she blends it until smooth, setting some aside for leftovers and immediately heating a portion for herself. “Perfect. Absolutely perfect,” she remarks, pleased with the consistency.

Later, she prepares a quick and easy lunch with a thin bagel, Richmond Meat-Free Ham, and salad leaves. The bagel is lightly toasted, and she keeps the fillings simple. This meal showcases the convenience of store-bought vegan options that require minimal effort. Plant-based eating doesn’t have to involve lengthy preparation or obscure ingredients.

At a family gathering later in the week, Whittle enjoys a buffet-style meal filled with vegan-friendly options, including crackers, dairy-free cheeses, vegan turkey, and plant-based gyoza. It’s now easier than ever to find dairy-free takes on popular cheeses – like stilton, camembert, and brie – including from brands like La Fauxmagerie, I Am Nut OK, and Honestly Tasty.

Balancing health and convenience for realistic vegan meals

Whittle also makes a couple of fresh juices, blending cucumber, apple, and mint for a refreshing green juice. She follows it up with a red cabbage, carrot, and apple juice.

For dinner, she assembles a couscous salad bowl, mixing cooked couscous with pesto, steamed peas, broccoli, and butter beans. The finished dish is bright green from the pesto, and she comments on how well the flavors have come together. “Look at that – it actually turned out better than I thought,” she says. Breakfast throughout the week includes porridge with cinnamon and a warmed-up birthday brownie.

