Vegan Brand Launches ‘Figs In Blankets’ Chocolate Bar – Complete With Salty Bacon

British plant-based brand H!P has launched a seasonal “Figs In Blankets” bar that blends oat milk chocolate, figs, and vegan bacon, and raises money for charity.

The bars were inspired by illustrator Louise Coutinho, who won the “Raising the (Chocolate) Bar Competition” organized by online retailer Amazon and youth charity The King’s Trust. Coutinho came up with both the flavor and parts of the packaging design for the new bar.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Coutinho. “Not only was my chocolate bar creation selected by the judges as the winner, but I also got to attend a design tutorial with the H!P team who decided to include my signature smiley face design on the packaging.”

“I think it suits the figs perfectly,” she added.

Mixing chocolate, figs, and vegan bacon ‘hit the sweet spot’

James McCauley/PinPep Coutinho, an illustrator, also helped to design the new H!P chocolate bar’s packaging

The Raising the (Chocolate) Bar Competition invited Trust-supported young people to come up with festive flavors. It was judged by experts such as chef Levi Roots and H!P founder James Cadbury, who is the great great great grandson of famous chocolatier John Cadbury.

“At H!P, our mission is to prove that eating plant-based chocolate doesn’t mean compromising on great taste, so we jumped at the chance to bring an imaginative new flavour to life with Amazon,” said James in a statement.

“While the prospect of mixing figs with plant-based bacon flavoring raised a few eyebrows initially, it was clear after the first taste test that we’d hit the sweet spot,” he added.

H!P and Coutinho’s chocolate is available exclusively from Amazon at GBP £3.50 per bar. There are just 7,500 of the limited edition bars available. Fifteen percent of each purchase goes to The King’s Trust, which supports young people into education, training, and jobs.

