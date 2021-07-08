Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nearly 400 restaurants in North America began plating up Beyond Meat’s new vegan chicken tenders today.

The breaded tenders – made out of peas and faba beans – offer 14 grams of protein per serving. They contain no GMOs and 40 percent less saturated fat than the leading foodservice chicken tenders.

Food chains like Next Level Burger, Fire Wings, Dog Haus, Epic Burger, and Sarpino’s Pizzeria will be among those to offer the vegan chicken. Beyond Meat said it will be able to lower the price as the product becomes more widely available.

Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer at Beyond Meat, said the company is ‘innovating’ the crowded poultry market. In the US, poultry is eaten more than any other meat.

He said: “We’re innovating the poultry market with the new Beyond Chicken Tenders—the result of our tireless pursuit for excellence and growth at Beyond Meat.

“As with all our products, Beyond Chicken Tenders offer delicious taste and an exceptional culinary experience, along with strong nutritional benefits. Innovation is at the heart of Beyond Meat, and Beyond Chicken Tenders are the latest example of our mission to create groundbreaking, tasty options that are better for people and for our planet.”

Vegan Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat first caught the world’s attention in 2016 when it launched the Beyond Burger. The patty, made from pea protein, was designed to look, cook, and taste like animal-based meat.

Now the company also offers plant-based meatballs, classic and spicy breakfast sausages, ground beef, and beef crumbles. It also produces Hot Italian, Sweet Italian, and Brat Original sausages.

In June, Forbes reported that Beyond Meat’s total revenue may exceed $1 billion by 2023.