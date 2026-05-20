Most UK Coffee Shops Open To Making Plant-Based Milk The Default

According to a new survey, the majority of UK coffee shops are open to making plant-based milk the default option, provided they receive support.

In practice, this would mean that when customers order drinks and do not specify their preferred milk, cafés would serve them a milk alternative rather than dairy.

Read more: Retailers Should ‘Capture’ Opportunity As Plant-Based Market Returns To Growth

A survey by Animal Justice Project has found that while 84 percent of cafés never previously considered making drinks with oat milk as the default option, 57 percent would be open to a trial with funding, free oat milk, and logistical support.

To gather data, Animal Justice Project surveyed 50 independent cafés. It found that the lower wholesale price of oat milk, the potential for positive reactions from customers and the media, and the clear demand for milk alternatives from customers are the main reasons that cafés are open to trialing plant-based by default.

Animal Justice Project has since launched its “Udderly Kind” campaign to incentivize such a trial. Participating cafés will receive: Up to 60 cartons of gluten-free barista oat milk from Minor Figures; guidance and support; the opportunity to be featured across Animal Justice Project’s digital channels and in campaign case studies.

“This isn’t just a trial, it’s a chance to showcase leadership and creativity in your coffee offering. Together, let’s make oat the new normal,” said Animal Justice Project.

In March, Sodexo UK & Ireland and Nuffield Health reported a 22 percent reduction in food emissions across 35 hospitals after adopting a plant-based by default policy.

Read more: Industry Report Suggests Dairy Is ‘Important’ For Health And The Environment, Despite Contrary Evidence

‘It feels like it should be our default’

In April, The Canteen joined Animal Justice Project’s campaign and began trialing oat as the default milk. The Canteen is a café and bar located inside Hamilton House in Stokes Croft, Bristol. It opened in 2009 and has been 100 percent vegetarian since 2020. The Canteen says that sustainability is at “the core” of its business model.

Liam, one of the staff members at The Canteen, told Animal Justice Project that the café “definitely” sells more oat milk than dairy, so “it feels like it should be our default.”

The Canteen said, “We’re keen to see how customers respond to oat milk being the default and hope this shows that a wider shift is possible through small changes.”

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