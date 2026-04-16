Have you Tried This Vegan Banana Milk Yet?

National Banana Day is this week, which Mooala described as “the perfect excuse” to try its vegan, organic banana milk.

Banana milk is one of the latest food trends to hit TikTok, but Mooala, a plant-based beverage company based in Dallas, Texas, has been making it for nearly 10 years.

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Mooala Brands was founded by Jeff Richards in 2012 after he was diagnosed as lactose intolerant. He experimented with recipes for milk alternatives and created the first Mooala banana milk using bananas, sunflower seed butter, cinnamon, and salt.

In an email to Plant Based News (PBN), Mooala praised the “simplicity” of its Original Banana Milk, and described the flavor as “creamy” and “subtly sweet” thanks to the combination of organic bananas and coconut cream. “It delivers that nostalgic banana bread taste (without the added sugar) in a clean, drinkable form.”

Mooala’s Original Banana Milk is nut-free and dairy-free. The beverage is also free from gluten, soy, and carrageenan, and boasts a short ingredients list. Along with the original flavor, Mooala’s banana milk is also available in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. All four are available from Amazon and at Target, Sprouts, Aldi, and Publix.

To make your own spin on TikTok’s banana milk trend, try adding it to lattes, hot chocolate, or smoothies. Products from Banana Wave, a Florida-based banana oat milk company, are also available on Amazon, and Almond Breeze produces its own almond-banana blend, which is also “made with real bananas.”

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Growing demand for plant-based milk

Mooala Mooala makes several plant-based oat and almond milk products in addition to its classic banana milk

Compared to dairy, banana milk is low in calories and fat, and bananas are naturally rich in vitamin B6, potassium, and fiber. Nearly 42 percent of households in the US purchased plant-based milk at least once in 2023. Globally, the plant-based milk market was estimated to be worth USD $20.84 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach roughly $32.25 billion by the end of the decade.

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