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Have you Tried This Vegan Banana Milk Yet?

Banana milk is currently trending, but Mooala has been making its plant-based version for nearly a decade

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a carton of Mooala's banana milk on a stock image of a kitchen worktop. Today is National Banana Day, which Mooala described as “the perfect excuse” to try its vegan, organic banana milk Have you tried banana milk yet? - Media Credit: Mooala

National Banana Day is this week, which Mooala described as “the perfect excuse” to try its vegan, organic banana milk.

Banana milk is one of the latest food trends to hit TikTok, but Mooala, a plant-based beverage company based in Dallas, Texas, has been making it for nearly 10 years.

Read more: Alpro Launches UK’s First Matcha-Flavored Coconut And Soy Milk

Mooala Brands was founded by Jeff Richards in 2012 after he was diagnosed as lactose intolerant. He experimented with recipes for milk alternatives and created the first Mooala banana milk using bananas, sunflower seed butter, cinnamon, and salt.

In an email to Plant Based News (PBN), Mooala praised the “simplicity” of its Original Banana Milk, and described the flavor as “creamy” and “subtly sweet” thanks to the combination of organic bananas and coconut cream. “It delivers that nostalgic banana bread taste (without the added sugar) in a clean, drinkable form.”

Mooala’s Original Banana Milk is nut-free and dairy-free. The beverage is also free from gluten, soy, and carrageenan, and boasts a short ingredients list. Along with the original flavor, Mooala’s banana milk is also available in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. All four are available from Amazon and at Target, Sprouts, Aldi, and Publix.

To make your own spin on TikTok’s banana milk trend, try adding it to lattes, hot chocolate, or smoothies. Products from Banana Wave, a Florida-based banana oat milk company, are also available on Amazon, and Almond Breeze produces its own almond-banana blend, which is also “made with real bananas.”

Read more: What Is The Viral Banana Pudding And Can You Make It Vegan?

Growing demand for plant-based milk

Photo shows a selection of non-banana milk products from Mooala in a basket on grass
Mooala Mooala makes several plant-based oat and almond milk products in addition to its classic banana milk

Compared to dairy, banana milk is low in calories and fat, and bananas are naturally rich in vitamin B6, potassium, and fiber. Nearly 42 percent of households in the US purchased plant-based milk at least once in 2023. Globally, the plant-based milk market was estimated to be worth USD $20.84 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach roughly $32.25 billion by the end of the decade.

Read more: Nearly Half of All Germans Now Consume Plant-Based Milk Products, According to New Survey

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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