The Top Kitchen Essentials That Every Vegan Cook Needs

Starting a vegan lifestyle often means rethinking how you cook, and that can feel overwhelming without the right tools. Fortunately, Malcolm Regisford, who runs the YouTube channel Tapped in Wellness, recently shared a video guide for the must-have kitchen essentials that make plant-based cooking easier, faster, healthier, and more fun. Regisford, a wellness advocate and author, emphasizes that having the right equipment can transform how you eat and feel.

Whether you’re a new vegan or just looking to upgrade your plant-based kitchen, these tools can support your journey and help you prepare nutritious meals with ease.

Blenders: from high-power to handheld

For Regisford, blenders are the cornerstone of a vegan kitchen. A high-power blender tops his list for its ability to handle a wide range of tasks – everything from smoothies, sauces, and soups to homemade plant milks and nut butters. “Having a high-power blender just ensures that you get the quality and the consistency and the result that you’re really looking for,” he explains. This kind of blender offers speed and precision that can help you prepare nutrient-dense meals with ease.

To complement that, he also recommends a compact, single-serve blender for convenience. Smaller models, like the one from Beast Health or a wireless KitchenAid option, make quick prep easy without wasting ingredients or taking up counter space. These are perfect for everyday smoothies or small-batch sauces. Regisford explains that sometimes it’s inconvenient to use the big blender if you only need one serving. He also highlights the usefulness of an immersion blender for soups and sauces straight in the pot, and a food processor as a time-saver for chopping, slicing, and shredding.

Knives: the backbone of plant-based prep

“Knives are probably one of the most important kitchen tools you could ever have,” Regisford says. He breaks it down into four essentials: a chef’s knife for all-purpose chopping and slicing, a utility knife for more detailed tasks, a serrated knife for crusty breads and soft fruits, and a paring knife for delicate, precision cuts. The key is to have a sharp blade. “The duller your knives are, the more dangerous they are,” he warns, encouraging home cooks to invest in a sharpening kit.

Beyond knives, Regisford stresses the importance of kitchen shears, calling them “severely underrated.” He uses them to chop soft vegetables, fruit, and open food packaging. Shears can even replace knives for light prep when you’re short on time or just not in the mood to chop. A solid knife set and sharpener not only improve your cooking experience, but also make prep safer and more efficient.

Cutting boards: go for wood

A good set of cutting boards is essential for food safety and functionality. Regisford strongly recommends wood over plastic or silicone, particularly for a vegan kitchen. “With the plastic or silicone ones, the more chopping you do, the more those microplastics can infiltrate the food,” he explains. Wooden boards are safer for plant-based prep and more durable when maintained properly.

He also offers tips on board care: wash them gently, dry them thoroughly, and regularly apply food-grade mineral oil to prevent cracking or splintering. “It helps [the board] last much longer,” he says. A well-kept wooden cutting board provides a sturdy, clean surface that makes every prep session smoother and more enjoyable.

Non-toxic cookware: what to use and what to avoid

YouTube/Tapped In Wellness Regisford recommends cast iron pans for their non-toxic properties and versatility

Toxic cookware coatings can leach harmful chemicals into your food, especially at high heat. Regisford warns against using Teflon, non-stick aluminum, and copper pans. Instead, he recommends safer alternatives like cast iron, which is extremely versatile. “It literally covers all your needs,” he says, explaining that if you care for it right, it’ll last forever. From stove to oven, cast iron is ideal for roasting, baking, brazing, and sautéing.

Other great options include stainless steel for searing and browning, ceramic and glass for baking, and enameled cast iron for a non-stick experience without chemical coatings. Regisford likes how easy enameled cookware is to clean and maintain. While these options can cost more upfront, they’re a worthy investment for anyone serious about safe, long-lasting cookware.

Juicer: a wellness upgrade

For Regisford, a slow masticating juicer offers more than just juice – it provides a direct route to better hydration and increased energy. “Juicing is one of the ultimate forms of nutrition,” he says. He uses his daily to process fresh fruits, vegetables, and roots, describing the result as “fortified water” packed with natural vitamins and minerals. It’s a tool that supports overall wellness in a way that feels effortless once it becomes part of your routine.

While it may not be the first thing new vegans need to buy, Regisford believes it’s a smart long-term investment. “What it can offer you in the long term is so valuable,” he says. If you’re on a budget, he advises getting your blender and knife set first – but don’t sleep on a juicer if you want to take your nutrition to the next level.

Air fryer: a surprising must-have

Regisford didn’t think he needed an air fryer until he tried one – and now it’s a staple in his kitchen. He uses a non-toxic model from Our Place called the Wonder Oven, which functions as an air fryer, toaster oven, and mini convection oven all in one. “This can cook things in ways that you can’t do in just a pan…without having to heat up your whole big oven,” he explains.

This appliance has become his go-to for everything from baking cookies to airfrying mushrooms and reheating meals. Regisford particularly values it for its ability to cook with less oil, which can be a game changer for people watching their fat intake. “It works as a replacement for a microwave,” he says, “but also provides its own unique abilities, too.”

Rice cooker: simple and stress-free

Grains are a staple in many vegan diets, and Regisford says a rice cooker is one of those appliances he didn’t realize he needed until he had one. “I always found cooking rice and grains, like, confusing in a pot always,” he admits. Between timing, steam, and texture, a lot can go wrong – but a rice cooker takes out the guesswork. “Put it in here, close the lid, turn it on, it shuts off when it’s done and it comes out perfect every time.”

He uses a simple one-button model, but acknowledges that more advanced versions exist with programmable features for different grains, soups, and even legumes. Whether you eat rice daily or occasionally, a rice cooker saves time and ensures consistent results, making it a smart tool for any vegan kitchen.

Bonus essentials: stand mixer and Ninja Swirl

Not every tool in Regisford’s kitchen gets daily use, but some are worth having for those who bake or experiment more. One of these is a stand mixer, which he says is helpful for “whipping up creams, mixing dough for making batters, and that’s just scratching the surface.” With additional attachments, it can even make pasta or ice cream, though he admits he doesn’t use all those functions himself.

Another is the Ninja Swirl, designed to make soft-serve-style frozen desserts. Regisford uses it to make thick, smooth acai bowls – his preferred breakfast – and appreciates the fun factor of creating personalized treats. “It’s not totally necessary, in my opinion,” he says, “but it is fun.” These gadgets might not be for everyone, but they can round out your setup if you enjoy baking or experimenting with desserts.

In the end, Regisford says that while the vegan lifestyle can feel like a big shift, the right tools can make the transition smoother and more enjoyable. “These will enhance your experience as a plant-based person,” he says. And if you’re just getting started, pick what fits your routine and build from there.

You’ll find more videos about plant-based cooking and wellness on Regisford’s YouTube channel.

