This Spanish Omelet Is So Juicy You Won’t Believe It’s Vegan

If you’ve ever tried to make vegan tortilla de patatas (Spanish omelet) with chickpea flour and the results were dry and crumbly, you’re not alone. But Veganisyum, the anonymous Finland-based creator behind a popular YouTube channel and website, is here to change that. Their latest recipe swaps the usual ingredients for tofu and oat milk – and the result is surprisingly juicy, golden, and deeply satisfying.

Veganisyum is known for making comfort food classics from around the world accessible and vegan without overcomplicating the process. Though they don’t share their name or personal details, they’ve built a devoted following thanks to creative plant-based recipes with a side of dry humor. Their mission is simple: to go vegan, save the planet, and make plant-based cooking feel doable, delicious, and fun.

Prepping the potatoes like a pro

The base of any good Spanish tortilla starts with potatoes – and here, the instructions are clear: “You want to use harder potatoes that are made for frying, not the ones for mashed potatoes.” Veganisyum peels and cuts the potatotes lengthwise into four long strips, which they then slice thinly.

They then slices the onion similarly and fries it until it’s translucent. Veganisyum adds the potatoes and fries everything together in oil (ideally olive oil, but they joke, “I’m not selling my kidney to get a bottle of it”). Cooked low and slow for around 20 to 40 minutes, the potatoes get soft and golden.

Tofu steps in for the eggs

YouTube/Veganisyum Veganisyum recommends getting comfortable before settling in to peel the potatoes

To recreate the texture of egg, they use a mix of crumbled firm tofu, oat milk, and potato starch. “You can instead run it in the mixer… if you want a smoother egg,” they explain, but admit they’re often too lazy to bother. For flavor, they add vegan aromat, which is aromatic salt – a savory seasoning you can make at home by mixing salt, turmeric, sugar, garlic powder, allspice, and onion powder, or skip altogether. Once combined with the potatoes, the mixture begins to firm up immediately.

How to flip it – or not

This part’s often where things go wrong, but Veganisyum offers two paths: flip it like a champ or bake it like a minimalist. For the traditional version, they brown the bottom, place a plate on top, flip it, and then slide it back in to cook the other side. For the easier route, they layer on vegan cheese and grill it from the top in the oven. No flipping required.

Once both sides are browned, Veganisyum flips it onto a plate and admits, “I like to eat this with Sriracha, but also I like to eat everything with Sriracha.” Either way, the result looks rich, sliceable, and way more tender than your average chickpea-based version.

Veganisyum places the tortilla on a plate and decorates it with a tomato leaf. Their recipe reminds viewers that sometimes the best vegan swaps are the simplest.

For more plant-based recipes from around the world, check out Veganisyum’s YouTube channel and website.

