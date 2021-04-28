Reading Time: 2 minutes

A leading restaurant chain is launching a vegan fish burger in response to Seaspiracy’s roaring success.

By CHLOE, which has three locations in London, has also partnered with SeaTrees to restore sea kelp and improve our oceans.

In a statement sent to PBN, the plant-based brand said: “With every meal sold by CHLOE will restore one square foot of sea kelp via SeaTrees – which is 20 times more effective than planting a tree!

“For many, our environment and the threat of global warming is a huge part of the decision to go plant-based.

“After the new documentary Seaspiracy launched on Netflix in March, the internet has been awash with people intent on removing seafood from their diets like never before.”

Vegan fish burger

The new vegan fish burger features crispy tofu, nori, tartar sauce, lettuce – served in a soft potato bun.

It retails at £8.50 and is available from the chain’s Tower Bridge store or via Deliveroo.

Seaspiracy

By CHLOE is not the only eatery to have been inspired by the Netflix hit Seaspiracy.

Earlier this month, the UK’s first vegan pizzeria, Purezza, unveiled a limited-edition pizza dubbed The Seaspiracy One.

It features vegan tuna, dairy-free mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, as well as seasonings.

Moreover, 100 percent of the profits will be donated to Sea Shepherd – an ocean conservation charity that features in Seaspiracy.

Sea Shepherd’s South West Regional Coordinator, Tina Degner said it will help protect ocean ecosystems internationally.

She then added: “I love the idea of the Seaspiracy pizza. It shows that we do not need to continue with the destruction of marine habitats. And, [we] do not have to plunder our oceans to enjoy a delicious tasting pizza.

“Any donations, no matter the size, make a difference. It allows us to continue with the running of our campaigns, the maintenance of our fleet of ships, and the purchase of fuel.”