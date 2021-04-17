Reading Time: 2 minutes

Purezza, the ‘UK’s first vegan pizzeria’, has unveiled a vegan pizza inspired by the hit documentary, Seaspiracy.

Moreover, it’s donating 100 percent of the profits to ocean Sea Shepherd. The ocean conservation charity featured in the documentary launched on Netflix last month.

Purezza’s Seaspiracy-inspired pizza

The limited-edition pizza, The Seaspiracy One, is inspired by Seaspiracy, a film that uncovers the impact industrial fishing has on marine life.

Topping include vegan tuna, which is marinated in garlic and mimics both taste and texture of the real thing.

Additionally, it includes smoked Purezza mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, smoked paprika, and parsley. It’s served on a whole grain sourdough base, and a gluten-free option will also be on offer.

It will be available for dine-in and takeaway at all of Purezza’s branches. They are in Brighton, Bristol, London, and Manchester.

Protecting marine life

The Seaspiracy One features vegan tuna and will be available for both dine-in and takeaway Credit: Supplied

Sea Shepherd’s South West Regional Coordinator, Tina Degner said it will help protect ocean ecosystems internationally.

She added: “I love the idea of the Seaspiracy pizza as it shows that we do not need to continue with the destruction of marine habitats. And, [we] do not have to plunder our oceans to enjoy a delicious tasting pizza.

“Any donations, no matter the size, make a difference. It allows us to continue with the running of our campaigns, the maintenance of our fleet of ships, and the purchase of fuel.”

Sea Shepherd is run primarily by volunteers and has ‘major expenses’.

Seaspiracy

Watch an exclusive interview with Seaspiracy directors Ali and Lucy Tabrizi

Seaspiracy has dominated conversations and headlines worldwide since its release. Major publication, VOGUE even admitted it would ‘change your thoughts on seafood forever’.

Directors Ali and Lucy Tabrizi launched a petition urging the UK government to install ‘no-catch zones’ in waters surrounding the country.

The pizza launched on Friday, April 16.

You can sign the Seaspiracy petition to protect 30 percent of our oceans by 2030 here

Moreover, you can find out more about Sea Shepherd here