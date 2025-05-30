X
US Brewery Launches 100% Quinoa Beer

American brand Meli's beer is inspired by fermented quinoa beverages and blended craft beers from Latin America

Photo shows someone's hand as they hold out two cans of Meli beer on a bridge above a river Have you ever tried quinoa beer? - Media Credit: Meli / Instagram

US brewery Meli has announced the launch of the country’s first beer brewed entirely with quinoa, making it vegan and gluten-free.

According to the brand, the beer has a refreshing, bright taste with a hint of sweetness, and is a good alternative to both traditional craft beers and white wine. In addition to organic quinoa, Meli incorporates anti-inflammatory hop flowers, gluten-free yeast, and water.

Meli says that all of its quinoa is “sourced from ethical suppliers.” Quinoa is an ancient grain that requires just 12.5 inches of water per acre to grow, compared to traditional barley’s 21.6 inches, significantly reducing the beer’s resource consumption. The brand also prints logos and ingredient information directly onto the can, which can be recycled, reducing packaging.

Samara Oster, a Harvard and MIT graduate, developed Meli over three years in association with MIT scientists. The process required more than 100 different formulations and the reengineering of traditional brewing techniques to make them work with quinoa’s tiny grains, as reported by Food & Wine. The result is a unique beer with a unique nutritional profile.

“When I came up with the idea for Meli, I wasn’t even a beer drinker,” Oster told Food & Wine. “I was traveling in Peru and came across a beer made from barley and quinoa. The quinoa part caught my eye, so I took a chance and ordered it. It tasted great – crisp and light, without the typical maltiness or bitterness I associated with beer.”

Meli is ideal for those who ‘want something clean and intentional’

Photo shows someone pouring a can of Meli into overflowing champagne glasses
Meli Meli beer combines quinoa with hops, gluten-free yeast, and water

With its sustainably-minded production methods and naturally vegan, gluten-free recipe, Meli is tapping into growing customer preoccupation with “clean” ingredients and sustainability.

Quinoa has long been blended into craft beers and used in ancient fermented drinks like chicha de jora. The pseudo-grain has been around for at least 5,000 years, and much of its current “health halo” comes from its status as a protein-packed, ancient foodstuff.

“Our ‘ideal’ drinker is someone who values wellness and balance,” said Oster. “They probably read nutrition labels. They might not drink often, but when they do, they want something clean and intentional.” 

Meli is available now from approximately 170 stores and restaurants in and around the Boston area. A four-pack costs USD $16.99, while a 24-pack costs $94.99. Meli has a 4.4 percent ABV, which is slightly less than the US average, and 150 calories per serving.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

