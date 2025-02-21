X
Dairy Alternative Brand Launches Four-Ingredient Pecan Milk

The new pecan milk is made with simple ingredients

PKN Zero PKN Zero is said to have a buttery taste - Media Credit: PKN

A US brand that makes milk from pecans has launched a new milk product made of just four ingredients, with no added sugar or additives.

PKN makes dairy-free milk using US-grown pecans, which are native to the country. In recognition of consumers’ growing interest in simple, clean ingredients, PKN’s new PKN Zero contains only filtered water, pecan butter, vanilla extract, and sea salt.

The brand describes PKN Zero as offering “a rich, buttery taste without thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, artificial flavors or sweeteners.” Research by Nielsen IQ found that consumers are buying far more of such “clean-label” products, with an eight percent increase in sales in 2024.

Other PKN products include original, chocolate, and barista milks, as well as creamers in original and vanilla flavors. PKN Zero in available to buy from PKN’s website and from the brand’s website and various grocery stores across the US.

Benefits of pecans

pecan nut tree
Volodymyr Shevchuk – stock.adobe.com Pecan trees are not as thirsty as other nut trees

Pecan milk is still niche among plant-based milk alternatives, but according to PKN it has a nutritional and environmental edge over other nut milks. Pecans are packed with antioxidants as well as vitamins A, B, and E. They are also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and minerals such as calcium.

The company uses pecans that would otherwise go to waste, such as ones that are too small or imperfect for farmers to sell. It makes the milk using the whole nut, further reducing waste.

As well as providing another source of revenue for pecan farmers, pecan milk has a small environmental footprint. Pecans are native to the US midwest, making the trees are more water-efficient than others such as almond trees. They also support other native species and function as part of a healthy ecosystem.

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment.

