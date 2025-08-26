X
Alternative Protein Food Lifestyle

Oscar Mayer Debuts Pack Of Plant-Based And Animal-Based Hot Dogs For ‘Everybun’

Oscar Mayer's EveryBun includes both meat and wheat-based hot dogs, without cross-contamination

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows a pack of Oscar Mayer's new "EveryBun" product, which includes both plant-based and meat-based hot dogs Oscar Mayer's plant-based "NotHotDogs" are made with wheat - Media Credit: Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer just launched “EveryBun” hot dogs, a product that includes both plant-based and animal-based wieners within the same pack.

The brand said that the weiners are packaged so as to avoid cross-contamination, meaning that the plant-based “NotHotDogs” are suitable for vegans.

Read more: Kraft Heinz Unveils Vegan Instant Mac And Cheese Cups

In a statement, Oscar Mayer described the product as a solution to “the ultimate hosting dilemma,” satisfying both meat-eating and vegan guests at the same time.

Each EveryBun pack contains eight traditional hot dogs and six plant-based NotHotDogs, which Oscar Mayer said have the same “smoky, savory taste, meaty color and thick, juicy bite” as the brand’s traditional, meat-based wieners.

“As a brand obsessed with hot dogs, summer is our most important season, and we understand that not everyone can enjoy our iconic Oscar Mayer Wieners,” said Anna James, brand manager for Oscar Mayer. “With plant-based eating becoming more popular, we wanted to provide one easy, delicious solution for all, no matter what’s in the bun.”

The company is initially rolling out the EveryBun in the top hot dog-consuming cities – New York, LA, Chicago, Boston, and Dallas – before potentially launching nationwide. The packs are available now for a limited time from Oscar Mayer via GoPuff.

Read more: The Secret To Perfect Carrot Hot Dogs

Oscar Mayer’s plant-based ‘NotHotDogs’

Photo shows a pack of Oscar Mayer's new "EveryBun" product, which includes both plant-based and meat-based hot dogs
The hot dogs are packaged so as to avoid cross-contamination

Oscar Mayer is an iconic American producer of pork products. The 141-year-old Chicago-based company is owned by Kraft Heinz, and launched its first-ever plant-based hot dogs in March 2024. The original NotHotDog sausages were made using a seitan-style wheat base, and were available in both Bratwurst and Italian sausage flavors.

In addition to the online launch of its EveryBun product, the Oscar Mayer “Weinermobile” will visit Los Angeles and give away packs of the new combined hot dogs to select customers.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Dinner Ideas

Tagged

alternative protein

bbq

food

hot dogs

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active