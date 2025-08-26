Oscar Mayer Debuts Pack Of Plant-Based And Animal-Based Hot Dogs For ‘Everybun’

Oscar Mayer just launched “EveryBun” hot dogs, a product that includes both plant-based and animal-based wieners within the same pack.

The brand said that the weiners are packaged so as to avoid cross-contamination, meaning that the plant-based “NotHotDogs” are suitable for vegans.

In a statement, Oscar Mayer described the product as a solution to “the ultimate hosting dilemma,” satisfying both meat-eating and vegan guests at the same time.

Each EveryBun pack contains eight traditional hot dogs and six plant-based NotHotDogs, which Oscar Mayer said have the same “smoky, savory taste, meaty color and thick, juicy bite” as the brand’s traditional, meat-based wieners.

“As a brand obsessed with hot dogs, summer is our most important season, and we understand that not everyone can enjoy our iconic Oscar Mayer Wieners,” said Anna James, brand manager for Oscar Mayer. “With plant-based eating becoming more popular, we wanted to provide one easy, delicious solution for all, no matter what’s in the bun.”

The company is initially rolling out the EveryBun in the top hot dog-consuming cities – New York, LA, Chicago, Boston, and Dallas – before potentially launching nationwide. The packs are available now for a limited time from Oscar Mayer via GoPuff.

Oscar Mayer’s plant-based ‘NotHotDogs’

The hot dogs are packaged so as to avoid cross-contamination

Oscar Mayer is an iconic American producer of pork products. The 141-year-old Chicago-based company is owned by Kraft Heinz, and launched its first-ever plant-based hot dogs in March 2024. The original NotHotDog sausages were made using a seitan-style wheat base, and were available in both Bratwurst and Italian sausage flavors.

In addition to the online launch of its EveryBun product, the Oscar Mayer “Weinermobile” will visit Los Angeles and give away packs of the new combined hot dogs to select customers.

