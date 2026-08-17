Oreo Launches Limited-Edition Flavor With K-Pop Superstars BTS

Oreo has launched a limited-edition flavor in collaboration with the K-pop band BTS.

The new flavor is the second “accidentally vegan”* offering from the cookie brand in recent months, after the launch of Oreo Firecracker Pop flavor in May.

Read more: These Are The Vegan Brands Named In The 2026 Great Taste Awards

The Oreo x BTS cookies are Brown Sugar Pancake flavour, which is inspired by hotteok, a classic Korean street food pancake filled with melted brown sugar.

They feature a double layer of Brown Sugar Pancake-flavored cream, sandwiched between two purple wafer biscuits, a first for the brand. According to Good Housekeeping, the new cookies are “possibly” the “best flavour so far” from Oreo.

In similar fashion to last year’s Oreo x Selena Gomez collaboration, each BTS Oreo features one of 13 “unique embossments” chosen by the band as a tribute to their fans. Fans can even combine certain cookies to form a longer message from BTS.

Are the new Oreo x BTS cookies suitable for vegans?

As with select other flavors, the Oreo x BTS cookies are not labeled as vegan-friendly, but do appear to be free from animal-derived ingredients.

In January, Mondelēz International, the major confectionery company behind Oreo, officially ended all animal testing. The announcement came a year after animal rights organization PETA purchased stock in Mondelēz in order to question executives directly about the company’s animal testing policy at shareholder meetings.

The limited-edition Oreo x BTS Brown Sugar Pancake cookies are available in the UK at Tesco for £1.50 and at Asda for 85p ahead of a nationwide rollout.

*Editor’s note: Always make sure to check the ingredients yourself before purchase. Cross-contamination risk means that most accidentally vegan products are still unsuitable for those with allergies.

Read more: Major Confectionery Company Behind Oreos Officially Drops All Animal Testing

Oreo launches ‘Firecracker Pop’ Flavor Cookies

Plant Based News Earlier this year, Oreo introduced Firecracker Pop flavor cookies, which also appear to be free from animal-derived ingredients

The BTS cookies aren’t the only limited edition Oreos to arrive on supermarket shelves in recent months. Earlier this year, the brand introduced its new Oreo Firecracker Pop flavor, inspired by the iconic red, white, and blue iced lolly.

The Firecracker Pop Oreos combine golden cookies with blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry-flavored cream. They are available for a limited time while stocks last.

In a statement, Oreo wrote, “Get ready for a blast of summertime nostalgia and a burst of flavor!”

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